Australia charges youth under anti-terror laws

SYDNEY

Australian police said Tuesday they had charged a "young person" as part of an ongoing counter-terrorism investigation in the eastern city of Brisbane.

A Joint Counter Terrorism Team charged the person with "one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts", police said.

Local media reported a 16-year-old was believed to have been planning an attack on a school in the north of the city.

The Brisbane Times said the youth had been "monitored for some time" by the security services.

The Australian Federal Police refused to comment further, but said they believe "there is no current threat to public safety."

