Sydney toughens restrictions, including fines, tighter policing as virus surges

Australia's biggest city, Sydney, announced tighter COVID restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing on Saturday as authorities battled to contain a Delta outbreak and said they were seeing the "most concerning day of the pandemic" so far.
After months of pursuing a "COVID zero" strategy, Australia has been struggling to bring a resurgence of coronavirus cases under control, with more than 10 million people under lockdown in its two largest cities and the capital Canberra.
Residents of Sydney, going into an eighth week under stay-at-home orders, will now face heftier fines for flouting rules or lying to contact tracers, with current restrictions proving insufficient to stop the spread.
Police would boost patrols and checkpoints while hundreds more defense force personnel will help enforce stay-at-home orders as the outbreak in the most populous state of New South Wales hit another daily record of 466 community cases.
"Today is the most concerning day of the pandemic that we've seen," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Describing efforts to curb the outbreak as a war against the "diabolical" Delta strain, Berejiklian said Australia was facing a significant threat from the outbreak.
"For some time, we thought Australia was different to other parts of the world, but we're not."
Police commissioner Mick Fuller said he had sought additional powers after officers reported people using loopholes to evade restrictions.
Residents are still allowed to leave their homes for exercise, shopping, health care and essential work -- but police would ramp up efforts to enforce restrictions, he said.
Rules for leaving Sydney were also tightened to prevent the outbreak from spreading further into other regions.
The nation's capital, which is surrounded by New South Wales, was sent into lockdown earlier this week while the second-largest city of Melbourne is battling its own outbreak.
The resurgence has increased criticism of the country's sluggish vaccine rollout, with just a quarter of eligible Australians so far fully vaccinated.© 2021 AFP
joffy
*Police would boost patrols and checkpoints while hundreds more defense force personnel will help enforce stay-at-home orders as the outbreak in the most populous state of New South Wales hit another daily record of 466 community cases.*
They are now following Chinese protocol. What is next? So happy to live in a free Japan.
anon99999
Like Suga in Japan, the NSW premier is putting all her cards on the vaccines to solve the virus problems. However there is a big complication for Sydney and Australia. They want zero cases and zero deaths ( whereas Japan just wants less of both) but this is totally impossible even if 80% of the population is vaccinated - this is certain as can be seen from the UK and Israel. And she is even talking about softening the newly further restricted lockdown when 50% of the population is vaccinated! Complete nonsense! She is going to do a complete about term after all these totalitarian lockdowns that are all pushed as necessary to save lives, and now say a certain number of cases and deaths is okay? Will the Australian people accept this? More likely Sydney and all Australia in fact will just stay lock downed forever with people cowering in their homes in fear living off the generous welfare where some people are paid more to stay home than they would get if they went to work, for many more months to come.
daito_hak
Stupid and authoritarian country incapable of having people with a minimum of moral and intelligence to be in charge of if. Calling a virus diabolical just shows how stupid they are.
Do the hustle
As of 5pm today the whole of NSW is going into lockdown with stay at home orders statewide. No unnecessary travel, only one person from each household permitted to go shopping and no visitors.
Slayer
Seems like a new breed of an authoritarian state is in the works. Hope the people stand up for their rights.
Jimizo
80% of the UK and Israeli population is not fully vaccinated.
Factual inaccuracies aside, Australia needs to speed up vaccinations. How long can they keep locking down like this?