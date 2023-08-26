Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Orientation week at The University of Sydney, Camperdown, Sydney
Students walk past stalls during the orientation week at The University of Sydney, in Camperdown, Australia February 15, 2023. REUTERS/ Stella Qiu/File Photo Photo: Reuters/STELLA QIU
world

Australia closes dual-study visa loophole for foreign students

0 Comments
SYDNEY

The Australian government said on Saturday it will close effective immediately a loophole in its visa rules that allowed international students to enrol for cheaper vocational courses as soon as they arrive in the country.

International students can undertake additional courses along with their core studies called the "concurrent study" rule, which is designed to help prepare them for the job market through short courses.

But the government said recent investigations have identified that many were misusing this rule to ditch their university courses and permanently switch to cheaper courses.

There has been a sharp uptake in the use of the concurrent study, with 17,000 concurrent enrolments created in the first half of 2023 versus 10,500 for the same period in 2019 and 2022 combined, data showed.

"This change will work to stop predatory 'second' providers from enrolling students before they have studied for the required six months at their first provider," Education Minister Jason Clare said in a statement.

International education is Australia's fourth-largest export industry and maintaining the sector's integrity was critical for the country's economy, Clare said.

The government will also increase the amount of savings international students will need in order to get a student visa. From Oct. 1, foreign students will need to show evidence of A$24,505 ($15,693) in savings, up 17% increase on current levels, to take into account higher living expenses.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Canal City Hakata

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

8 Japanese Superfoods To Boost Your Health

GaijinPot Blog

5 Easy Japanese Summer Dishes to Make at Home

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog