Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia's prime minister said the situation in Hong Kong was 'very concerning' and that his government was considering proposals to welcome in residents of the former British territory Photo: AFP/File
world

Australia considering safe haven offer to Hong Kong residents

0 Comments
By ISAAC LAWRENCE
SYDNEY

Australia is actively considering providing safe haven to Hong Kong residents in response to China's sweeping new security law, it said Thursday, a move likely to further inflame tensions with Beijing.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the situation in Hong Kong was "very concerning" and his government was "very actively" considering proposals to welcome in residents of the former British territory.

Asked by a reporter whether Australia could extend an offer of safe haven, Morrison responded "yes."

He said the measures would soon be considered by his cabinet, hinting strongly that it would be approved.

"We think that's important and very consistent with who we are as a people."

It comes a day after the United Kingdom announced a new route for those with British National Overseas status and their families to move there and eventually apply for citizenship.

Hong Kong was under UK jurisdiction until Britain handed it back to China in 1997 with a guarantee that Beijing would preserve the city's judicial and legislative autonomy for 50 years.

But critics say the new law -- passed by Beijing's rubber-stamp parliament this week without its text being released to the public -- breaches the "One Country, Two Systems" principle that formally entered international law in 1984.

Morrison said no final decision had been made on how Australia's arrangements would be structured but the country was "prepared to step up and provide support" to Hong Kong residents.

Any offer is sure to further strain Canberra's relationship with Beijing, coming after repeated clashes between the two sides.

Most recently, Australia enraged China by calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canberra has also pushed back against what it describes as China's economic "coercion", covert influence campaigns and the use of technology companies like Huawei as a tool for intelligence-gathering and geopolitical leverage.

China has warned its students and tourists against going to Australia, slapped trade sanctions on Australian goods and sentenced an Australian citizen to death for drug trafficking.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #87: Only 30% of Japanese People Hold Their Chopsticks Properly

GaijinPot Blog

Families

A Starter Guide To International Schools In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Nikujaga with a Kick

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo