Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia coronavirus deaths pass 800 but new daily infections fall

0 Comments
MELBOURNE

Deaths related to the coronavirus in Australia reached 803 on Saturday, but new daily infections in the country's largest hot spot continued to fall.

Victoria state, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported six new deaths related to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing its total to 716, or more than 90% of all deaths in Australia.

However, new cases in the country's second-most populous state continued to fall from a peak of more than 700 in a single day in early August. It reported 37 new cases on Saturday, its lowest since late June.

The state, home to one-quarter of Australia's 25 million people, now accounts for about 75% of the country's more than 26,500 COVID-19 cases and its capital, Melbourne, has been under a strict lockdown for weeks.

The lockdown, which was initially to end on Sunday, has been extended for another two weeks.

"You can only keep numbers low if you first drive them down to very low levels," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews told a televised news briefing. "That is exactly what is happening and that is good news. It is challenging out there and I know it is difficult, but the strategy is working."

Neighboring New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported six new cases. There have been isolated cases in Queensland in recent weeks, but the virus has been effectively eliminated in other states and territories.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Chuson-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Five Spots for a Warm Weather Vacation in Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: September 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 36, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

What’s In A Name? Baby Naming As An International Family In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Best Off the Beaten Path Side Trips from Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel