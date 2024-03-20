Australia defends its U.S. ambassador, Kevin Rudd, after Trump attack

Australia's government backed its ambassador to Washington, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, after U.S. presidential contender Donald Trump called the key diplomat "a little bit nasty" in a broadcast interview.
Australia counts the U.S. as a major strategic ally and the two are forging closer defense ties under the AUKUS pact to build nuclear submarines in Australia.
Trump described Rudd as "a little bit nasty" in an interview with former British politician Nigel Farage on British broadcaster GB News.
"If he's at all hostile, he will not be there long. But I don’t know much about him," Trump said, adding that Rudd is “not the brightest bulb.”
Rudd, a former China scholar who was chief executive at U.S. think tank the Asia Society before becoming ambassador, has previously criticized Trump, on China policy, among other issues. In the past, he has called Trump a “traitor to the West” and the “most destructive president in history.”
On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong told reporters Rudd would stay as ambassador even if Trump were elected president.
"Mr Rudd is a very effective ambassador," she said in Canberra, the capital. "He is recognized across this parliament as doing an excellent job in advancing Australia's interests in the United States."
She pointed to Rudd's work on the AUKUS pact, adding that he had engaged with members of the U.S. Congress on both sides of politics.
The Trump comments sparked an attack on Rudd by the opposition, which asked in parliament if his role would be re-assessed.
In reply, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had never before seen an attempt to politicize Australia's representative overseas, adding that the leader of the opposition had welcomed Rudd's appointment at the time it was made.© Thomson Reuters 2024.
3 Comments
Login to comment
John
Trump must be jealous . Kevin Rudd would be a 1000 times better president for US than Trump although he is an Australian. Australia is lucky to have such a great politician, making Americans jealous.
2020hindsights
Interview with Nigel Farage? Trump just does softball interviews these days.
I think Biden likes him, so he'll be there for another three years.
Kevin Rudd is intelligent and articulate. He also has a great sense of humour. I can see why Trump may not like him - he is threatened by him.
wallace
Trump is the one who is "a little bit nasty."
ycgdude
It's just Trump shooting his mouth off to get coverage. Nothing to see here.