Delivery of the first company of U.S.-made Abrams M1A1 tanks to arrive in Poland
FILE PHOTO: General view of the delivery of the first company of U.S.-made Abrams M1A1 tanks to arrive in the country under a deal finalised in 2022, at the port in Szczecin, Poland, June 28, 2023. Cezary Aszkielowicz/ Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/CEZARY ASZKIELOWICZ/AGENCJA WYBO
world

Australia delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine for war with Russia

4 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia's government said on Saturday it had delivered M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a A$245 million ($160 million) package to help the country defend itself against Russia in their ongoing war.

Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to Ukraine, has been supplying aid, ammunition and defense equipment since Moscow invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

Ukraine has taken possession of most of the 49 tanks given by Australia, and the rest will be delivered in coming months, said Defense Minister Richard Marles.

“The M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine’s ongoing fight against Russia’s illegal and immoral invasion," Marles said in a statement.

The tanks formed part of the A$1.5 billion ($980 million) that Canberra has provided Ukraine in the conflict, the government said.

Australia has also banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia, and has sanctioned about 1,000 Russian individuals and entities.

Australia's center-left Labor government this year labeled Russia as the aggressor in the conflict and called for the war to be resolved on Kyiv's terms.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Good on ya, Australia.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

A big contribution from a country so far away from Europe.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Aussies always been heroes,far from home.

Gallipoli,first into Baghdad,etc.

Legends.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Well done Aussie friends...keep embarrassing our "weakling" US President...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

