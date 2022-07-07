Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People queue for coronavirus tests in Sydney
A woman takes a test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a testing center in Sydney. Photo: Reuters/Jaimi Joy
world

Australia expands 4th COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat

3 Comments
By Renju Jose
SYDNEY

Australia said on Thursday it would expand the rollout of the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines from next week as it battles a steady rise in hospital admissions fueled by the highly transmissible new Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

The new subvariants have now become the dominant coronavirus strains in several countries, with pandemic experts warning they could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths because they spread more quickly than other coronavirus variants.

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, warned it was experiencing a fresh wave of infections driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 variants. Meanwhile, Victoria said these have become the dominant strains in the state.

"The pandemic is not over, we are entering a third wave that is placing enormous pressure on our health and hospital system," Health Minister Mark Butler said during a media briefing.

About 4,000 people are currently in hospitals in Australia suffering from COVID, the biggest count since early February, authorities said, when Australia endured its previous significant Omicron outbreak.

From Monday, people aged above 30 will be eligible for the fourth dose, Butler said, after Australia's immunization advisory group updated its recommendations.

The changes will make more than 7 million people eligible for their second booster shot. The vaccination has been restricted up to now to people above 65 or with serious illness.

After largely containing the virus through tough border restrictions and snap lockdowns earlier in the pandemic, Australia began living with the virus late last year through a staggered easing of curbs after higher vaccinations.

An Australian National University survey released on Thursday showed young Australians have suffered the greatest drop in life satisfaction among all citizens during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia on Wednesday scrapped a rule that required international travelers to declare their COVID vaccination status, marking the end of another major restriction.

Australia, among the most heavily vaccinated countries against COVID, has so far administered two doses to 95% of people above 16. More than 70% have been given a third shot, official data showed.

This has helped Australia to restrict its COVID numbers. The total death toll rose above 10,000 on Sunday, but the rise has been far slower than in many other countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

You're not going to catch me getting a third dose, let alone a 4th. Where will this end? Two doses a year for the rest of our lives? Not a chance.

-2 ( +2 / -4 )

Keep jabbin' for freedom guys n gals, you'll reach the promised land one day!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

a steady rise in hospital admissions fueled by the highly transmissible new Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.

they could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths

Which means that the vaccine No 1, 2 and 3 do not protect us now from getting hospitalized.

What a useless vaccine!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

You're not going to catch me getting a third dose, let alone a 4th. Where will this end? Two doses a year for the rest of our lives? Not a chance.

Boosters are indicated as long as they have a demonstrated role in decreasing the risk from covid. You can choose between being vaccinated or being at a higher risk of disease, complications or death.

Keep jabbin' for freedom guys n gals, you'll reach the promised land one day!

The vaccines are already producing their effect, greatly decreasing the risk of the vaccinated people, there is nothing to "reach" the results are already visible.

Which means that the vaccine No 1, 2 and 3 do not protect us now from getting hospitalized.

That is completely mistaken conclusion, it would be like saying seatbelts and air bags do not protect you from getting hurt or dying in an accident. "what a useless seat belt and air bag"

The actual conclusion is that they do protect the vaccinated people, just not to a 100%, exactly the same as everything else in medicine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tanabata: The Yin and Yang of Japanese Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Painting, the Avant-Garde and Other Photography Exhibits

Savvy Tokyo

Recipe: Japanese Ume Plum Syrup Juice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Appliances to Level Up Your Japanese Apartment Kitchen

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Jurassic Jaunt: 5 Places to See Dinosaurs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jun. 27-Jul. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

4 Fukui Destinations for Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Cycling the Fuji Five Lakes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog