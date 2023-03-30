Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Anthony Albanese, Australia's Prime Minister
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Photo: Reuters/CINDY LIU
world

Australian gov't introduces Indigenous referendum bill in parliament

0 Comments
By Renju Jose
SYDNEY

The Australian government on Thursday took the first formal step towards holding a referendum to recognize Indigenous people in the constitution and set up an Indigenous "Voice to Parliament" to advise lawmakers on matters that impact their lives.

Introducing the bill in parliament, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the referendum, to be held between October and December, would be an opportunity to acknowledge history and help Australians come together "for a more reconciled future."

"We will all stand with a clean heart and a clean conscience and we will know our country is on the path to a better direction," Dreyfus said.

Australians will be asked if they want to change the constitution to create an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice - a consultative committee providing non-binding advice to parliament on matters that affect them.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last week revealed the question the government wants to set in the referendum and urged Australians to back what he described as a long overdue vote.

Australia's Aboriginal people, making up about 3.2% of the near 26 million population, track below national averages on most socio-economic measures and are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution. They were marginalized by British colonial rulers and not granted voting rights until the 1960s.

The government proposed the bill be referred to a joint select committee for consideration and is hoping to pass it by the end of June.

The main opposition Liberal party has not yet decided if it would support the proposed constitutional amendments but its junior coalition partner, the rural-based National Party, has said it would oppose them. The left-wing Greens party and some independent lawmakers have promised to support the "Yes" campaign.

A Guardian poll last week showed public support for the referendum was down 5% but was still backed by a majority, with 59% in favor.

Any constitutional alterations in Australia require a national referendum. To succeed a referendum requires a national majority of votes as well as a majority of votes in at least four of the six states.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For Mar. 27-Apr. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

How to Visit A Shrine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Kansai: The Hanshin Main Line

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Must-See Charming Spring Festivals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Get Artsy: 5 Tokyo Activities That Spark Your Inner Creative

Savvy Tokyo

Yonago Castle Ruins

GaijinPot Travel

Podcast

5 Podcasts to Help You Learn Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Tsuwano

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Meet: April Mingle and Free Drinks

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Shimane Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel