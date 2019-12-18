Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A record heatwave in Asustralia threatens to exacerbate an already unprecedented bushfire season Photo: AFP
world

Australia has its hottest day on record; more to come

0 Comments
By SAEED KHAN
SYDNEY

Australia this week experienced its hottest day on record and the heatwave is expected to worsen, exacerbating an already unprecedented bushfire season, authorities said Wednesday.

The average nationwide temperatures of 40.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday beat the previous record of 40.3 degrees Celsius in January 2013, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"This heat will only intensify further today," said meteorologist Diana Eadie.

The heatwave is another alarm bell about global warming in Australia, where this year’s early and intense start to regular summer bushfires has heaped pressure on the Australian government to do more to tackle climate change.

Hundreds of bushfires have been raging across Australia for months, including a "mega-blaze" burning north of Sydney, the country's biggest city.

Smoke from the fires has engulfed Sydney, raising air pollution to hazardous levels in an event leading doctors have labelled a "public health emergency".

At least three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of land has been torched across Australia, with six people killed and about 700 homes destroyed.

Scientists say the blazes have come earlier and with more intensity than usual due to global warming and a prolonged drought that has left the land tinder dry and many towns running out of water.

The fires have sparked climate protests targeting the conservative government, which has resisted pressure to address the root causes of global warming in order to protect the country's lucrative coal export industry.

Record spot temperatures were recorded this week in Western Australia, where firefighters have also been battling blazes raging across thousands of hectares of land.

The hot weather is drifting across the country's arid center toward the east. Parts of New South Wales are forecast to reach the mid-40s celsius on Thursday. On Saturday as conditions worsen, west Sydney is due to tip over 46 degrees celsius.

Turbulent winds of up to 100 kilometers an hour are forecast to also hit the east coast and worsen the blazes.

"Over the next few days we are going to see firefighters, the emergency services and all those communities close to fires... challenged with a new threat," New South Wales fire commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said Wednesday.

Embers carried by the winds can travel up to 30 kilometers from a blaze, authorities said.

"We are going to have a number of fronts that are gong to fuel, or escalate the fires burning, but also the potential to have spot fires and embers travelling very long distances," NSW Premier Gladys Berejinklian warned.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week made a rare admission that climate change was one of the "factors" behind the fires. But he defended the government’s record on emissions reduction and failed to announce further measures to address the issue.

Climate protesters plan to march on Morrison's official residence in Sydney this week to rally for change and highlight his absence as large parts of the country burn.

Morrison is holidaying at an undisclosed location overseas.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Restaurant Review

The Pig & The Lady: A Modern Twist On A Mother’s Classics

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #59: Son Will Never Live Down This Bath-Time Story

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Niseko

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Kusatsu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Shopping

6 High-End Traditional Gifts You Can Give From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon