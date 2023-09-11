Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Voice referendum
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the Yes23 official campaign launch in Adelaide, Australia, on Aug 30. Photo: Mark Brake/AAP Image via AP
world

Australia Indigenous referendum set to fail as support dips, poll shows

1 Comment
SYDNEY

Support for the inclusion of an Indigenous advisory panel in Australia's constitution has dipped further, a poll showed on Monday, putting the landmark proposal on track for defeat ahead of a national vote next month.

Voters have swung against a "Voice to Parliament" for the fifth month in a row, a survey conducted for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper showed, as the government struggles to convince skeptical and undecided voters to vote for the proposal.

Australians will vote in the referendum on Oct 14, when they will be asked whether they support altering the constitution to set up an Indigenous committee to advise the federal parliament.

The referendum requires a national majority of votes as well as a majority of votes in at least four of the six states in order to change the constitution. The survey, however, showed only the island state of Tasmania supported the Voice.

Since Australian independence in 1901, only eight of the 44 proposals for constitutional change have been approved.

Support has slid to 43% in the latest survey, down from 46% in August with voters in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's most populous states, shifting against the proposal.

The "No" vote is strongest in Queensland and Western Australia with 61% set to reject the Voice.

The poll also showed the approval ratings for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who has staked significant political capital on the referendum, suffering a drop in ratings, falling into negative territory for the first time since the May 2022 election.

The referendum debate has divided opinions with supporters arguing the Voice will bring progress for the Aboriginal community, recognize the 65,000 year-old culture and "unite the nation". Opponents say it would be divisive and hand excessive powers to the body, while others have described it as tokenism and toothless.

Making up about 3.2% of Australia's near 26 million population, the Aboriginal people were marginalized by British colonial rulers and are not mentioned in the 122-year-old constitution.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

やっぱ, Australia is not New Zealand.

Most Aussies couldn't care less for the first people of their land, and anyone who has visited Australia would know this first hand. There just isn't the recognition and respect of indigenous culture in Aus like there is in NZ (imperfect as it is).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hinode Park

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Kyushu Ceramics: Discover the Beauty and History of Japanese Porcelain

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki Chinatown

GaijinPot Travel

Kaka no Kukedo Sea Caves

GaijinPot Travel

Creating Japanese Candy Art With a Professional Amezaiku Artist

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Grow Your Own Japanese Herbs and Spices

Savvy Tokyo

Ghosts, Human Sacrifice and the Entrance to the Underworld: 5 Spooky Sights in Shimane Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to be a K-Pop Fan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog