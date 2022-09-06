Australia offers to fund Solomon Islands election

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (C) is seeking to delay the 2023 election citing budgetary concerns

Australia said Tuesday it has offered to fund Solomon Islands' 2023 election, as the Pacific nation's leader pushed ahead with a controversial bill to delay the vote over budgetary constraints.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has sought to alter the constitution and delay the election by months until after the country hosts the 2023 Pacific Games, arguing that Solomon Islands cannot afford to do both.

But critics have accused Sogavare of attempting to "bulldoze" democracy by rushing the bill through parliament.

The Australian funding offer "reflects our longstanding and historical commitment to supporting democracy and democratic processes in Solomon Islands", Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said Tuesday.

The offer has not yet been accepted but Wong told national broadcast ABC that it was "a matter for Solomon Islands as to whether they will respond and how they wish to respond".

The amount offered by Australia was not revealed, but Sogavare's secretary Jimmie Rogers previously told the Solomons state broadcaster that the election would cost more than US$49 million.

Sogavare's office has been contacted for comment.

The bill to delay the election, which had its first reading on Tuesday, was "domestically controversial, Wong said, "(but) that's ultimately a matter for their parliament to resolve".

She sought to tamp down suggestions the funding was unusual, citing Australian support for the recent elections in Papua New Guinea.

Solomon Islands MP John Maneniaru said Tuesday that he was "very disheartened" by Sogavare's decision to fast-track the bill, skipping his Bills and Legislation Committee.

"This is for me a sad moment indeed. And for our democracy," he said. "A deliberate decision was made to bulldoze into our parliament and democracy."

Sogavare, a four-time prime minister, is expected to visit Australia soon, although discussions are still ongoing about the timing.

The Solomons prime minister has grown increasingly close to Beijing, and has been under pressure since deadly riots against his leadership last year left much of the capital Honiara's Chinatown in ruins.

In April, Sogavare signed a landmark security pact with Beijing, setting off intense jostling between China and the United States and its allies, including Australia.

Sogavare recently accused Western media organizations in the Solomons of "spreading anti-China sentiment".

His office threatened to ban or deport reporters for "disrespectful and demeaning" coverage, and said some foreign media were trying to "engineer regime change".

The Australian government last week updated its travel advice for Solomon Islands, warning citizens to exercise "a high degree of caution due to the possibility of further civil unrest" ahead of the vote on the election delay bill in parliament on Thursday.

