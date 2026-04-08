Australian PM Albanese criticizes Trump's rhetoric while welcoming ceasefire

FILE PHOTO: A pub-goer watches Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese deliver his address to the nation over the Iran crisis, on his phone at a pub in Sydney, Australia, April 1, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

By Alasdair Pal

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday welcomed ‌a ceasefire in the Middle East struck between the U.S., Israel and Iran, while criticizing the rhetoric ‌of President Donald Trump.

Trump agreed to ⁠a two-week ceasefire less than ⁠two hours ⁠before his deadline for Tehran to ‌reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating attacks ⁠on ⁠its civilian infrastructure.

His announcement on social media represented an abrupt turnaround from earlier in the day, when he issued an extraordinary ⁠warning that "a whole civilization will ⁠die tonight" if his demands were ‌not met.

Albanese said in an interview with Sky News the ceasefire was welcome, but that Trump's rhetoric was worrying.

"I don't ‌think it's appropriate to use language such as that from the President of the United States, and I think it will cause some concern," he said.

While supporting U.S. attacks on Iran in the early days ​of the war, Albanese has expressed unease about the conflict in recent ‌weeks.

Last week the prime minister said he wanted more certainty from Trump on the objectives of the war, ‌while calling for a de-escalation by all ⁠parties involved.

Trump this ⁠week criticised Australia for ​a lack of support.

"Australia didn't help ⁠us," he ‌told a news conference, singling out ​the country along with Japan and South Korea.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.