 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits Lakemba Mosque in Sydney
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leaves Lakemba Mosque after a visit for Eid al-Fitr in Sydney, Australia, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo Image: Reuters/Hollie Adams
world

Australian PM Albanese to visit Brunei, Malaysia to shore up fuel supply

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Brunei and Malaysia this week, continuing ‌diplomatic efforts to secure fuel supplies from Asian allies after disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Albanese will travel to Bandar ‌Seri Begawan and Kuala Lumpur from April ⁠14 to 17, his office said ⁠in a ⁠statement on Sunday.

He is scheduled to meet Brunei's ‌ruler Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Foreign ⁠Minister Penny Wong ⁠would also meet her counterparts in Brunei and Malaysia, the statement said.

"Engaging with critical regional partners such as Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia will help ensure ⁠Australia's energy supply remains secure during times ⁠of uncertainty," Albanese said. "We are taking ‌every step to reinforce relationships and engage with key partners to keep our fuel supply flowing."

The trip comes as Australia leans on its Asian allies ‌to maintain fuel supplies amid disruptions caused by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas transited before the conflict.

Australia, which imports about 80% of its fuel, has experienced localized shortages and soaring prices since ​the strait's closure.

Malaysia is Australia's third-largest source of refined fuel and supplies 10% of its ‌fertilizer-grade urea imports, while Australia supplies 95% of Malaysia's imported natural gas.

Brunei supplies 9% of Australia's diesel imports and 11% of its ‌fertilizer-grade urea imports.

The government has held talks on ⁠fuel with Brunei, China, ⁠Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South ​Korea, among others.

Albanese also travelled to Singapore ⁠last week and ‌met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on ​Friday, with the two leaders agreeing to closer cooperation to ensure energy security.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Favorite Work Visa Gets N2 Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Nagahama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What Is The Average Salary in Japan? (Updated For 2026)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Celebrates Real Connections: A Laid-Back Night in Akasaka

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Demon Island: Exploring Megijima in Japan’s Seto Inland Sea

GaijinPot Blog

Top Japanese Haircare Brands For Thick and Healthy Hair

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog