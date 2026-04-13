Australian PM Albanese to visit Brunei, Malaysia to shore up fuel supply

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leaves Lakemba Mosque after a visit for Eid al-Fitr in Sydney, Australia, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit Brunei and Malaysia this week, continuing ‌diplomatic efforts to secure fuel supplies from Asian allies after disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict.

Albanese will travel to Bandar ‌Seri Begawan and Kuala Lumpur from April ⁠14 to 17, his office said ⁠in a ⁠statement on Sunday.

He is scheduled to meet Brunei's ‌ruler Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Foreign ⁠Minister Penny Wong ⁠would also meet her counterparts in Brunei and Malaysia, the statement said.

"Engaging with critical regional partners such as Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia will help ensure ⁠Australia's energy supply remains secure during times ⁠of uncertainty," Albanese said. "We are taking ‌every step to reinforce relationships and engage with key partners to keep our fuel supply flowing."

The trip comes as Australia leans on its Asian allies ‌to maintain fuel supplies amid disruptions caused by Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas transited before the conflict.

Australia, which imports about 80% of its fuel, has experienced localized shortages and soaring prices since ​the strait's closure.

Malaysia is Australia's third-largest source of refined fuel and supplies 10% of its ‌fertilizer-grade urea imports, while Australia supplies 95% of Malaysia's imported natural gas.

Brunei supplies 9% of Australia's diesel imports and 11% of its ‌fertilizer-grade urea imports.

The government has held talks on ⁠fuel with Brunei, China, ⁠Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and South ​Korea, among others.

Albanese also travelled to Singapore ⁠last week and ‌met Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on ​Friday, with the two leaders agreeing to closer cooperation to ensure energy security.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.