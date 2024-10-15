 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosts special summit with ASEAN leaders in Melbourne
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Image: Reuters/JOEL CARRETT
world

Australian PM launches affordable housing plan on same day he buys $2.9 million ocean home

0 Comments
By Lewis Jackson
SYDNEY

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese launched a new building program to address a critical housing shortage on Tuesday, the same day news of his plans to buy a A$4.3 million ($2.9 million) seaside home dominated national headlines.

Albanese's centre-left Labor government has pledged to build 1.2 million homes by 2030 to help ease cost pressures in one of the world's most expensive housing markets.

The issue has special resonance with a federal election looming and the centre-left Labor government now polling behind their conservative opponents.

At a press conference called to announce plans to build more than a thousand homes in Queensland state, many low-cost, Albanese was instead peppered with questions about the ocean front home he is planning to purchase with his fiancee.

"I earn a good income. I understand that. I understand that I've been fortunate," he said. "But I also know what it's like to struggle. My mum lived in the one public housing that she was born in for all of her 65 years...which is why I want to help all Australians into a home."

Albanese proposed to his partner Jodie Haydon in February and the new home on the central coast, 65 kilometers north of Sydney, is near where her family lives.

Australia's central bank has raised rates 13 times since 2022 but house prices have mostly shrugged off the higher borrowing costs. Home prices rose for the 19th straight month in September, an increase of 7.1% from a year earlier.

Sydney is the second-most expensive city worldwide for housing according to a measure that compares prices and incomes.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Tokyo Farmers’ Markets Bask In The Bounty Of Fall Produce

Savvy Tokyo

SL Gunma Minakami

GaijinPot Travel

Resort 21

GaijinPot Travel

10 Pumpkin Spice Latte Spots in Tokyo This Fall

Savvy Tokyo

Where to Buy Pumpkins in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 New Japanese Skincare Products for Fall 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bocchi Culture: Japan’s Loner Lifestyle

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

10 Best Fall Foods In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Essential Phrases for Working in a Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

How To Get A University English Teaching Job In Japan 

GaijinPot Blog