Australian PM tells locals to avoid Black Lives Matter protests due to COVID-19 threat

Australians should not attend planned protests against the death of black American George Floyd in U.S. police custody due to the risk of spreading coronavirus, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.
Protests against police brutality and in support of Indigenous Australia's are planned this weekend across the country's largest cities, and organizers expect thousands to attend.
But Morrison said people should reconsider their planned action due to the threat of spreading coronavirus.© Thomson Reuters 2020.
BigYen
Crazy move. I sympathise with the overall cause but not the timing. There's no particular case in Australia that necessitates this demo at this time - the case in NSW with the cop tackling the 16 year-old is hardly in the George Floyd league - and if there is a spike in infections that gets traced back to this, zero sympathy from the rest of the country.
Ricky Kaminski13
Australians are smart enough to not buy into nonsense. Apart from a few fringe groups. The march in Sydney organized by the Australian communist party. Says it all. Comrades, bugger off. We have just got the upper hand on the virus, it’s a no brainer.
Garthgoyle
Really, really bad timing to joining protests at the moment. Just saw a meme that reads "Everyone: Soooo, we're not doing Covid19 anymore?"
Shinji
Having worked in many remote areas of Australia I can tell you that the police don't even both charging Aboriginals because they will only be let off they are treated very leniently. The root causes of most problems is alcohol. Sex abuse of children is a huge problem as is domestic violence.
Black Sabbath
Dear Australians,
I'll stand with you so long as you stand 6'/2m apart.
Attilathehungry
Why should anyone join a protest about something that happened in a country 10,000 km away? Height of idiotic virtue signalling. Even without the looming virus panic. Oz has enough of its own problems to deal with already.
Plus the whole BLM movement was started based on a lie, that a young boy was murdered by the police. A thorough and unbiased investigation proved that the kid was trying to attack a police officer when he was shot. Hardly an innocent victim, unlike George Floyd.
Strangerland
So the rest of their concerns can be disregarded?