FILE PHOTO: ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Photo: Reuters/CINDY LIU
world

Australian PM tests positive for COVID

SYDNEY

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday afternoon and would work from home while isolating.

In October, Australia ended mandatory home quarantine for COVID-infected people.

"I encourage anyone who is unwell to test and to take any extra precautions to keep their families and neighbors well," Albanese said in a statement.

Albanese is due to make a two-day trip to Papua New Guinea on Dec 12-13.

It is the second COVID infection for Albanese, who was sidelined for some of the federal election campaign earlier this year after a positive test. Albanese's Labor Party won power at the election.

And nobody in Australia cared even Albo!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

