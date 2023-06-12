Newsletter Signup Register / Login
10 dead in overnight bus crash in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia

Australia police said Monday that initial inquiries indicate 10 people had been killed in an overnight bus crash in New South Wales state.

Police said that 11 more people were injured in the accident and were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and by road. A further 18 passengers were uninjured. Police said they had responded to reports that a bus had rolled.

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital under police guard for mandatory testing and assessment, police said in a statement.

The accident happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the town of Greta, about 180 kilometers northwest of Sydney. The bus passengers were returning from a wedding party.

Police said conditions were foggy at the time of the crash.

