Aftermath of shooting incident at Bondi Beach, in Sydney
Police officers stand guard following Sunday's attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Monday morning. Image: Reuters/Flavio Brancaleone
world

Australian police say father-son duo allegedly behind Sydney mass shooting

By Renju Jose, Lucy Craymer and Christine Chen
SYDNEY

Australian police said on Monday that the ‌alleged offenders behind an attack at a Jewish celebration in Sydney's Bondi beach that killed 15 people, were a ⁠father and son duo. One of ‍the gunmen was also killed, bringing ‍the death ‍toll to 16.

It was the country's worst ⁠gun attack in about 30 years.

The father, a 50-year old, was ​killed at the scene while his 24-year-old son was in critical condition in the hospital, the police said at a press conference on Monday.

Witnesses said the shooting at the ⁠famed beach, which was packed on a hot evening, lasted about 10 minutes, sending hundreds of people scattering along the sand and into nearby streets and parks. Police said around 1,000 people had attended the Hanukkah event.

Police said that 40 people remain in hospital following the attack, including two police officers who are in a serious but stable condition.

The victims were aged between 10 and 87, police said.

Authorities ​said they were confident that there were two offenders involved in Sunday’s incident. Police ⁠investigations are ongoing and police numbers have been increased in Jewish communities this morning.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the attack ‍a "dark moment for our nation," and said ‌police and security ‌agencies were thoroughly checking the ‍motive behind the attack.

"What we saw yesterday was an ‌act of pure evil, an act ‍of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores in an iconic Australian location," Albanese told reporters.

Bystander who disarmed gunman praised

Meanwhile, a bystander captured on video tackling and disarming an armed man during the attack has been hailed as a hero whose actions saved lives.

Footage circulating on social media shows a man, named by local media as 43-year-old fruit shop owner ⁠Ahmed al Ahmed, in a car park wearing a ‍white shirt charging at a man in a dark ‍shirt who is ‍holding a rifle.

He then tackles the armed man from behind, wrenching ⁠the rifle from him with his hands before pointing the gun back at the man.

The video then shows ​the man in a dark shirt backing away towards a bridge where another shooter is positioned, while the bystander places the gun down on the ground.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, hailed the bystander as "a genuine hero" ⁠and said the video was "the most unbelievable scene I've ever seen".

"There are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery," Minns added.

The bystander's identity could ​not immediately be confirmed by Reuters. Local media outlet Seven News identified him and said he had been hospitalised after sustaining two ⁠gunshot wounds.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the actions of Australians who had "run towards danger in order to help others".

"These Australians are heroes and their bravery has saved lives," he ‍told a press conference.

Others took to social media to express their ‌admiration.

"Most people run from danger ‌but this man, present at the ‍Bondi Beach massacre that just took place, was not one of those people," one person ‌said on the X platform.

"This Australian man saved ‍countless lives by stripping the gun off one of the terrorists at Bondi beach. HERO," said another.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

