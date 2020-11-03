Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia records one local COVID-19 case; NZ quarantine worker tests positive

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australia on Tuesday reported one locally acquired case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while New Zealand registered its first community transmission in more than two weeks after a worker at a quarantine facility tested positive.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported the one domestic case of COVID-19, though it and Queensland state said there were six infections among people returning from overseas and in quarantine.

The result means Victoria state, the epicenter of Australia's COVD-19 outbreak, has now gone four days without detecting any new infections.

With infections curtailed, South Australia state said it will reopen the border with Victoria in two weeks. Anyone traveling from Victoria will have to quarantine for two weeks after arriving, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said.

"This is great news for families, especially in the lead-up to Christmas," Marshall told reporters in Adelaide.

The unbroken record comes a week after Victoria eased a stringent lockdown of Australia's second most populated city after more than 100 days.

Still, gatherings remain tightly controlled, and Australia’s most famous horse race, the Melbourne Cup, will on Tuesday be run for the first time without crowds in attendance.

Australia has fared much better than most other rich nations with the coronavirus, with just over 27,600 cases and 907 deaths.

Meanwhile, New Zealand began testing close contacts of the country's first locally acquired case since mid-October.

New Zealand said the unnamed woman in her 50s is a health worker who had been working at a quarantine centre in the South Island city of Christchurch.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog