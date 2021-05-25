Australia reinstates COVID-19 restrictions in Melbourne after fresh outbreak

Australia's second largest city Melbourne reinstated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday as authorities scrambled to find the missing link in a fresh outbreak that has grown to five cases.
Home gatherings will be limited to five guests, only 30 people allowed at public gatherings, and face masks will be mandatory indoors from 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday until June 4.
"This is a responsible step that we need to take to get on top of this outbreak," James Merlino, Victoria state's acting premier, told reporters in Melbourne.
The latest Melbourne outbreak ends Victoria state's run of zero cases for nearly three months.
Victoria was the hardest-hit state during a second wave late last year, accounting for about 70% of total cases and 90% of deaths in Australia. The state, the country's second most populous, only controlled the outbreak after one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns.
One new locally acquired case has been reported in Melbourne, Merlino said on Tuesday, a day after four infections were reported in the city.
All five cases belong to one extended family across different households and could be traced back to the variant found in an overseas traveller who returned to Melbourne early this month after completing quarantine in the city of Adelaide.
Authorities, however, said they could not yet find how the latest cases contracted the virus from the overseas traveller.
Thousands have been ordered to self isolate and undergo COVID-19 tests with health alerts issued for several sites, including one of the largest shopping centres in the country.
One of the cases had a high viral load while he visited some venues prompting authorities to warn Melbourne's five million residents to brace for more positive cases in the next few days.
Speedy tracing systems, movement curbs and social distancing have largely helped Australia contain COVID-19 outbreaks. It has recorded just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began.© Thomson Reuters 2021.
gintonic
Now this is what a speedy , on the ball response looks like. Compare to the ichigo combover response here and weep.
klausdorth
Contrary to Japan Australia seems to know what has to be done!
Next step no Australian Olympic team going to Japan.
And it might happen that others will follow (USA?).
Do the hustle
They'll be going, but all athletes and staff will be vaccinated.
The main concern with this small outbreak is where it came from.
Monty
I am curious how many years more will this continue?
Until the end of the world???
Always when there are 1, 2, or 5 new cases, life restrictions will be implemented?
This virus will exist probably forever, so this life restrictions will be implemented forever too?
And immediately as 1 or 2 cases appear?
WilliB
All that this ridiculous whack-a-mole overreaction by Australian bureaucrats does is destroy the economy and peoples lifes. Instead of a sensible risk management, we see authoritarian overreach. So sad.
anon99999
Judging by Australian news, it is full steam ahead for the Olympics from Australia with daily stories about qualifying events, uniforms or whatever. No matter about their own internal strict measures to contain the virus, that will see Melbourne go into a lockdown far stricter than a Japanese SOE for a handful of cases, which would make Olympics impossible in Australia, all is forgotten when it comes to the Olympics in Japan. Today’s Australian sport reporter was so sad for the poor athletes waiting for an extra year. People can’t even leave Australia to go overseas to see sick family members but this of course is wavered for Olympic athletes, ( as well as politicians and other select people. )