Several of the 'Bali Nine' served time in Kerobokan prison on Bali Image: AFP/File
Australia says 'Bali Nine' prisoners have returned home

SYDNEY

The five remaining members of the Australian "Bali Nine" drug ring have returned home after 19 years in jail in Indonesia, the Australian government said Sunday.

Indonesian police arrested the nine Australians in 2005, convicting them of attempting to smuggle more than eight kilograms of heroin off the holiday island of Bali.

In a case that drew global attention to Indonesia's unforgiving drug laws, two of the gang would eventually be executed by firing squad, while others served hefty prison sentences.

"The Australian Government can confirm that Australian citizens, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj have returned to Australia," Canberra said in a statement. "The men will have the opportunity to continue their personal rehabilitation and reintegration in Australia."

Accused ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran were executed by firing squad in 2015 despite repeated pleas from the Australian government.

Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died of cancer in 2018, months before Renae Lawrence was released after her sentence was commuted.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he had thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his government's cooperation on the men's return.

"Australia shares Indonesia's concern about the serious problem illicit drugs represents," Albanese said in a statement. "The government will continue to cooperate with Indonesia to counter narcotics trafficking and transnational crime."

The Australian government did not give further details on the agreement with Jakarta, including whether they would need to continue to serve their sentences following their return home.

The Indonesian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Australian government said it had consistently advocated for the men and provided consular support to them and their families during their incarceration.

It asked the media to respect their privacy following their return.

Muslim-majority Indonesia has some of the world's toughest drug laws, including the death penalty for traffickers.

It is not uncommon for foreigners to be arrested for drug offenses in Bali, which attracts millions of visitors to its palm-fringed beaches every year.

The release of the Australians follows weeks of speculation that a deal for their return was in the works.

In November, a senior Indonesian minister said Jakarta aimed to return prisoners from Australia, France and the Philippines by the end of this year.

Earlier this month, Indonesia signed an agreement with the Philippines for the return of mother of two Mary Jane Veloso, who was arrested in 2010 after the suitcase she was carrying was found to be lined with 2.6 kilograms of heroin.

Her supporters claim she was duped by an international drug syndicate, and in 2015, she narrowly escaped execution after her suspected recruiter was arrested.

France last month requested the return of its citizen, Serge Atlaoui, a welder arrested in 2005 in a drugs factory outside Jakarta, according to a senior Indonesian minister.

