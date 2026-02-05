 Japan Today
Australia Day Protest
People take part in the Invasion Day protest march through Sydney during Australia Day 2026 celebrations, Australia, January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper Image: Reuters/JEREMY PIPER
Australia says attempted bombing of national day protest was act of terror

SYDNEY

Australian authorities said on Thursday they were treating ‌as a terrorism incident an attempt to bomb a rally protesting against the country's national day ⁠on January 26, the first ‍such charge in the state ‍of Western ‍Australia.

They arrested a 31-year-old man ⁠on accusations of hurling a homemade bomb into a ​crowd of several thousand people in the city of Perth. No one was injured because the bomb did not explode.

Police and state leader ⁠Roger Cook said the man held white supremacist views and the attack was an attempt to target Aboriginal people, one of Australia's two main Indigenous groups.

"This charge ... alleges the attack on Aboriginal people and other peaceful protesters was motivated by hateful, racist ideology," Cook told a news conference. If proved, it carries ​a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Australia Day, which commemorates Britain's ⁠colonization of the country in 1788, is a public holiday marked by picnics, barbecues and ceremonies ‍for new citizens but it has ‌also attracted criticism ‌from some including in ‍the Indigenous community, with "Invasion Day" protest rallies ‌nationwide.

Polling shows a majority ‍of Australians oppose moving the date of the holiday.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

