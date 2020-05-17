Australia says China ignoring its calls to ease trade tension

Australia urged China on Sunday to respond to its requests to discuss easing tensions between the two trading partners after Canberra called for an international enquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.
China, accusing Australia of playing "petty tricks", has recently suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors and is considering imposing hefty tariffs on imports of barley.
Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has requested discussions on the trade issues with his Chinese counterpart, he said in a television interview on the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) on Sunday.
"That request has not been met with a call being accommodated at this stage," he said on the ABC's 'Insiders' program. "We are open to have that discussion, even where there are difficult issues to be discussed."
Birmingham said Australia reserved its rights to bring a case against China at the World Trade Organization if Beijing imposed the tariffs on Australian barley.
Relations between Canberra and Beijing have been strained amid Australian accusations of Chinese meddling in domestic affairs and concern about what Australia sees as China's growing influence in the Pacific region.
The call for the probe into the coronavirus' origins came amid rising criticism of China's handling of the outbreak by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has said that Beijing should face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the pandemic.
Canberra has insisted the call for the enquiry into the pandemic, which it says most likely originated in a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, was not politically targeted at Beijing.
Australia is set to join other countries in pushing for the probe when the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization, gathers next week in Switzerland for its first annual meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
The pandemic has caused more than 4.6 million infections and more than 310,000 deaths worldwide, according to Reuters data, paralyzing life in major cities and devastating economies.
Australia has so far succeeded in containing the pandemic with swift and strict, albeit economically very costly, social distancing measures and aggressive testing.
The country, with a population of 25 million, has recorded 7,036 COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in North America and Europe. As of Saturday, the government has reported testing more than 1 million people for the virus.
With new daily cases falling, Australia has begun easing its social distancing restrictions with most states allowing for public gatherings and some allowing pubs, malls, parks and beaches to reopen after weeks of lockdown.
Peter14
Beijing continues to make mistakes. It should correct its wrong actions and apologize.
Australia called for a full and independent investigation into the covid-19 virus to find out what can be learned from its first discovery and the actions that the world took and when, so that in future a better response can be employed. This is a medical investigation. China continues to make it a political issue missing the point completely.
Along with that error China continues to use coercion in dealing with the Australian calls for a medical investigation, by using trade as a stick. It has done the same to South Korea, Singapore, Japan and others for other issues it did not like. Trump uses similar tactics so China is not alone in this regard but it does not make it good international behavior, nor is it right.
Country's that use such tactics should face fines and should be removed from positions of influence in world bodies as punishment. Remove China and America from the position of permanent Security Council members in the UN until they return to being good International citizens. In fact there should no longer be any permanent members with veto power. Playing favorites to five nations just shows the world is still far from equal and I find that unacceptable.
robert maes
The world must take this opportunity to teach China that we do no longer accept their bullying. That we do not need their poor quality products and their fake " humanitarian assistance ".
And also can they please not export their viruses anymore ? What is the problem by the way to call it China or Wuhan virus ? We had the Spanish flu ( Spain does not complain) The HK flu ( never heard them complain ) Kawasaki disease ( even did not hear complaint about that here in Japan).
How about you say sorry first Mr XI ? And offer compensation. Even only as a gesture as it would not be possible to compensate actual monetary value.
But keep that big mouth shut until you clean up your mess.
Fiddlers
Typical bully attitude from China. Hopefully the world will unite and insist on an investigation to the source of the virus. Time for China to change their ways.
OssanAmerica
Usual Chinese tactic of merging trade and political issues to it's advantage. Seriously about time theentire world dished it back to them.