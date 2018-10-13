Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia seeks to ban schools from expelling gay students

MELBOURNE

Australia aims to ban private or religious schools from expelling students on the basis of their sexuality, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.

Debate over personal rights is growing ahead of a crucial by-election for Morrison's ruling Liberal-National coalition in the blue-ribbon Sydney seat of Wentworth on Oct 20.

"I will be taking action to ensure amendments are introduced as soon as practicable to make it clear that no student of a non-state school should be expelled on the basis of their sexuality," Morrison said in a statement.

The statement, which urged parliament to tackle the issue over the next two weeks, follows an offer of support by the largest opposition party, Labour, to repeal legal exemptions that allow religious schools to discriminate.

Archbishop Mark Coleridge, the president of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, called this week for equality in school employment and enrolment.

"Once employed or enrolled, people within a Catholic school community are expected to adhere to the school's mission and values," the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper quoted him as saying.

Australia's parliament voted to legalise same-sex marriage in December after a nationwide postal survey returned an overwhelming majority in favor of the unions.

Morrison said the government was working through its responses to the recommendations of a review panel to examine if the change to the law had restricted religious freedom. The recommendations have not been publicly disclosed.

"Our government does not support expulsion of students from religious non-state schools on the basis of their sexuality," he added.

You can expel kids because they are gay? That's legal? Australia has a lot of catching up to do.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why won't any other sexual preferences be given equal legal protection under this law? Why is it limited only to sexual preferences based only on gender? Why not protect every other sexual preference? Or at the very least, why not preferences for other protected characteristics such as race, ethnicity or religion? Or other immutable characteristics like height or eye and hair colour?

We seem to have an odd double standard where a man who is exclusively attracted to other men is afforded full protection from discrimination, but an Asian woman who is exclusively attracted to tall Black men, or a White man who is only attracted to short Japanese women with black hair has absolutely no protection if discriminated against based on their sexual preferences. These sexual preferences are just as real and deeply ingrained as any sexual preference for the same or opposite gender. I don't think legislation that protects only gender based preferences is reasonable or justified in 2018.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

