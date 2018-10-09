Australia seeks to settle migrants outside major cities

Australia is drawing up plans to require migrants to temporarily settle in regional and rural areas to ease congestion in major cities, the government announced Tuesday.
While much of the vast continent is sparsely populated, Australia is growing at an annual rate of 1.6 percent -- one of the highest among OECD countries.
Sydney, Melbourne and southeast Queensland are among the fastest-growing urban areas in the world thanks in part to overseas migration, said population minister Alan Tudge.
The resulting strain on infrastructure in Australia's eastern cities cost the economy Aus$15 billion (U.S.$10.6 billion) last year, with annual forecast losses of Aus$40 billion by 2030 if left unchecked, Tudge told an audience at the Menzies Research Centre think-tank in Melbourne.
"This (congestion) is a serious challenge for families and a serious economic challenge for the nation," he said. "We are working on measures to have more new arrivals go to the smaller states and regions and require them to be there for at least a few years."
Other parts of the country "have barely grown and (are) crying out for more people", he added.
Tudge did not outline how new immigrants would be forced to remain in regional areas, saying this was still to be determined by the government.
He flagged a number of other schemes to ease population pressure, including a bigger infrastructure spend and moving public servants out of the big cities.
Critics such as former Australian Border Force chief Roman Quaedvlieg said requiring migrants to live in regional areas could be difficult to enforce.
"Migrants will gravitate to opportunities & amenities in cities," he tweeted Tuesday. "It's not possible to police the condition without substantial resources, both identifying breaches & sanctioning them."
Australia has since seen had an influx of migrants from across the world since the arrival of European settlers in the 18th century, with nearly half of Australians either born overseas or at least one parent born abroad.© 2018 AFP
4 Comments
Login to comment
JeffLee
As long as people have the constitutional right of freedom of movement, any effort is futile.
In Canada, Quebec makes investor immigrants sign a "declaration of intent" to live in the province although the vast majority violate it. They'd rather be with their own kind in Vancouver (most are mainland Chinese) than live with non-Chinese, like Quebeckers or even Canadians.
gogogo
There are no jobs in rural Australia unless you are a farmer, how is that going to work? They all go on welfare?
Goodlucktoyou
They will be forced labor on large farms.
BigYen
It was the case for decades, from the late 1940s to early 1970s, that migrants to Australia who arrived without first organising a job for themselves had to work for two years, on a contract, in work identified for them by the Government prior to their arrival. In those days that was usually factory or construction work or aide-type work in hospitals. After two years, depending on the circumstances, you could either continue in that job or were free to move on. There were also major infrastructure schemes such as the Government-initiated Snowy Mountains Hydro Scheme, but they don't happen any more, and an industry such as mining is very much a boom and bust business. I suppose some variation on the two-year contract kind of idea might work, but it would depend on Government making much more of a commitment to being an employer, or at least subsidising employment, than they've been showing an appetite for over the past 20 years or so.
The problem is that most of the available work for migrants is in the cities rather than the regional areas. As for getting public servants to move from the city to the country, that hasn't had much success in the past. The most recent failure in that regard is the attempted move of the Pesticides Authority from Canberra to Armidale, one of our more attractive regional cities. A reasonably logical move, you might think, but the staff reacted with mass resignations, leaving remaining staff struggling with the workloads.
It's just a fact that most people like living in cities. That's the thing you have to overcome.