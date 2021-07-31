-Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders.

Australia will reopen its borders and end lockdowns when 80 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Scott Morrison revealed Friday, sketching a long road out of "Fortress Australia" virus restrictions.
A year-and-a-half after Australia cocooned itself off from the rest of the pandemic-ravaged world, Morrison unveiled a series of targets he said could begin to be reached by the end of the year.
In March 2020, Australia took the unprecedented step of almost entirely closing its borders to foreign visitors and banning its globetrotting citizens from leaving.
Sixteen months and several lockdowns on, there are currently around six million Australians under stay-at-home orders -- most residing in COVID-hit Sydney -- as authorities battle to get back to "COVID zero."
Scarcely 14 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, prompting growing anger.
Hoping to give restriction-weary Australians some prospect of a return to normality, Morrison set out a series of targets for the gradual easing of restrictions.
The conservative prime minister indicated that when 70 percent of eligible adults have received two doses, vaccinated residents will have more freedom from domestic restrictions and a limited number of international students and economic visa holders will be allowed to enter the country.
"I believe we can get there by the end of the year," Morrison said, without setting a firm target date.
When 80 percent of eligible adults have been fully jabbed, vaccinated Australians will again be allowed to travel to safe countries overseas.
Borders will also be reopened to citizens from safe countries who have received one of the vaccines approved by Australian regulators, and mandatory two-week hotel quarantine requirements will be eased.
Morrison -- who faces reelection within the year -- avoided setting a time frame for the targets, insisting it would depend on when Australians choose to get vaccinated.
"The timelines are now in the hands of all Australians," Morrison said.
The country's glacial vaccine rollout has been beset by government missteps, an acute shortage of Pfizer vaccines and skepticism about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine -- which Australia has in large amounts and produces domestically.
"Every single vaccine will take us closer to achieving each of these steps," Morrison said. "As Australians, we have to take each step together. And that starts with walking in the door of that vaccine clinic."
Border closures have prompted the first population decline since World War I and tens of thousands of Australian citizens have been stranded overseas.
While hundreds of thousands of Australian residents remain separated from family overseas.
As the pandemic drags on, there are growing concerns about the impact of prolonged restrictions that have kept the country largely COVID-free, with Australia recording just under 34,000 cases.
There are also growing fears that Sydney's prolonged lockdown -- now in its fifth week and expected to last until the end of August -- could send Australia into a second recession in as many years.
In early 2020, the global COVID slowdown helped tip Australia's already teetering economy into its first recession in three decades.
Before the latest Sydney outbreak, the recovery had been quicker than expected, with GDP passing pre-pandemic levels.© 2021 AFP
9 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
What a boon for the Pharma Corporations.
The government says "80% of the population use this company's product or else nobody is leaving the country"
Who is in charge of Australia?
The voters or Big Pharma's lobby?
kyronstavic
Morrison has probably been promised a cushy lobbying job with a pharma company when he leaves parliament as a reward for pushing the product.
People's patience with these lockdowns and border closures fades by the day, and their skepticism is rising as they discover that the government won't grant them their freedoms back even if they have been vaccinated. Australia is now looking at mid-2022 before international borders reopen, but I think that's a longshot given how frequently the federal and state governments shift the goalposts.
And to get to 80%, that would mean vaccinating children, who are not vulnerable to this virus and unlikely to spread it, and are at far higher risk of damage from the vaccine than they are from the virus. It would also likely mean that the government will not allow off-label use of the anti-viral drugs that are showing excellent success in other countries, as providing people with effective, cheap and safe treatments and protections will reduce the virus fear factor necessary to drive the vaccine push.
And we can't have that.
GBR48
-Australia sets 80% vaccine target to open borders.
Just in time for the Brisbane Olympics.
bass4funk
Let them try that and force people in the US.
Reckless
Good. Landing pad in sight.
Tomi
Sais an honest politician of a rare breed whilst he knows that this target will be never reached.
Otherwise he would have never set it this high.
cla68
I have faith that the Australian people will resist this globalist tyranny and efforts to control their bodies.
Sal Affist
The seventy and eighty percent numbers he is goalposting are so fanciful that they'll never happen.
Reckless
They happened in Israel. Easily achievable.