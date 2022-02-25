Australia slams China 'lifeline' to Russia

Australia on Friday pilloried China's failure to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as Beijing's "unacceptable" decision to ease restrictions on a key Russian export in the face of Western sanctions.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the world must unite to condemn Russia, voicing particular concern "at the lack of a strong response from China".
Beijing announced Thursday that it would import more Russian wheat, in stark contrast to Western countries rolling out sanctions on the Kremlin and its allies.
"You don't go to throw a lifeline to Russia in the middle of a period when they are invading another country. That is simply unacceptable," Morrison said.
Russia produces around a quarter of the world's wheat, according to U.N. data, a trade worth billions of U.S. dollars a year.
Ukraine produces a further 10 percent of world supply and there are concerns that war and sanctions will strangle production and fuel already high food prices globally.
China had previously only allowed wheat imports from a handful of areas in Russia, citing disease concerns.
The deal announced by China's General Administration of Customs on Thursday, which was reportedly agreed when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing in February, allows for imports from more regions.
China has urged dialogue and expressed sympathy for what it calls the Kremlin's "reasonable" security concerns around Ukraine.
Western powers on the other hand have denounced Putin's actions wholesale -- sanctioning banks, oligarchs and government officials.
India -- a major purchaser of Russian weapons -- has also so far refrained from condemning Moscow's actions, but Morrison did not mention New Delhi.
Relations between China and Australia are at their lowest ebb in a generation.
The two sides have engaged in rhetorical tit-for-tat denunciations and Beijing has placed extensive trade sanctions on Australian goods -- though Australian wheat has so far avoided the chopping block.
Morrison has put China and national security firmly at the centre of his campaign for re-election in a vote expected this May.
The conservative leader trails in the polls to the opposition centre-left Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese.© 2022 AFP
4 Comments
Cricky
China don’t care it’s not their fight. It’s just an easy hands off., but support without sending 100,000 volunteers.
Putin would/will reciprocate after claiming victory while having troops blown up by ieds and ambushed.
where are the Russian volunteers by the way?
Aly Rustom
disgusting move by China, but it is to be expected. XI and Putin are 2 cheeks of the same backside.
anon99999
Scotty from marketing playing politics with every opportunity, Once again slagging China to make himself look strong on security in order to win the upcoming election. Every single thing he does or says now is entirely crafted around this aim.
PTownsend
Pretty much what politicians do, even Leader until 2036 or whenever Putin is leader, is 'playing politics', trying to convince his fellow followers in the Russian "race' as he says that he's just protecting them, Putin's playing politics to get those in his 'race' to believe he's not just protecting his and his oligarch's wealth.
I will take an Australian-type system where citizens can vote leaders in or out, any day to Putin's brand of fascism, until 2036 at least.
Australians can choose alternatives to Morrison, unlike Russians or their partners the CCP Chinese.