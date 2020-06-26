Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Melbourne coronavirus outbreak has rattled Australian officials, who have launched a testing blitz aimed at stopping the spread of the disease Photo: AFP/File
world

Australia starts virus testing blitz to stop second wave in Melbourne

0 Comments
By William WEST
MELBOURNE

Health workers fanned out across suburbs of Melbourne Friday in a testing blitz aimed at choking off a surge in coronavirus cases in Australia's second-biggest city.

Officials reported another 30 new COVID-19 infections in the city overnight in a continuing outbreak that has raised fears of a second wave in Australia, which looked like it had successfully contained the disease.

It was the 10th straight day of double-digit rises in new cases in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state, while most other Australian regions have seen no or low single-digit new infections for weeks.

Some 200 soldiers were due to deploy to Melbourne over the weekend to help with the testing offensive in 10 suburb "hot spots", where officials are going door-to-door to track the virus.

The army initially announced plans to send up to 1,000 troops to Melbourne for the testing drive and to help guard locations where returning international travelers are held in mandatory two-week quarantine.

But the state government on Thursday reduced its request for military backup to around 200 troops for the testing effort, officials said.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has set a goal of testing 100,000 people in 10 days in the targeted suburbs.

Some 20,000 tests were carried out in the first 24 hours of the effort, state Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said on Friday.

The Melbourne outbreak has rattled officials across Australia, with several states warning Victorians to stay away.

In neighboring New South Wales, officials said they would bar Victorians from attending professional sporting events when they begin allowing fans next week -- a particularly stinging move in the sports-mad country.

Australia has recorded roughly 7,500 coronavirus cases and 104 deaths in a population of 25 million, with several regions believed to be effectively virus-free.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Throwing Away The Kimono Rule Book With Anji Salz

Savvy Tokyo

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Ranked Best Study Abroad Destination in Asia

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo