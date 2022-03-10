Australia to boost defense forces by nearly a third

Australia will boost its defense forces by some 30 percent by 2040, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday, describing it as the country's largest military build-up in peacetime.
The forces would grow by 18,500 personnel to 80,000 over the 18-year period, at a cost of some Aus$38 billion (U.S.$27 billion), the prime minister said at an army barracks in Brisbane.
Morrison, who is expected to call a general election in May, told a news conference it was the "biggest increase in the size of our defense forces in peacetime in Australian history".
He said the military build-up was a recognition by his government of the "threats and the environment that we face as a country, as a liberal democracy in the Indo-Pacific".
The Australian leader said some of the new troops would support a future nuclear-powered submarine fleet, promised under a new Australia-Britain-U.S. defense alliance, AUKUS.
Australia says it plans to arm the submarines with conventional weapons but has yet to decide on the details of the program, including whether to opt for a fleet based on U.S. or British nuclear-powered attack submarines.
Forged at a time of growing Chinese influence in the Pacific region, the AUKUS alliance would make Australia the only non-nuclear weapons power with nuclear-powered submarines, capable of traveling long distances without surfacing.
Defence Minister Peter Dutton said the build-up of forces, to be focused on uniformed troops, would provide a credible deterrent from expansionist military threats.
Beyond submarines, the new forces would be deployed in areas including space, cyber operations, naval assets, and land and sea-based autonomous vehicles, Dutton said.
"It is absolutely necessary," he said, invoking Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent invasion of Ukraine. "People who believe that President Putin's only ambition is for the Ukraine don't understand the history that our military leaders understand."
The defense minister reiterated warnings about the strategic threat to Australia in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is flexing its increased power.
"If people think that the ambitions within the Indo-Pacific are restricted just to Taiwan and there won't be knock-on impacts if we don't provide a deterrent effect and work closely with our colleagues and with our allies, then they don't understand the lessons of history," Dutton said.
Australia's conservative coalition government has been brandishing its defense credentials in the run-up to the election, with a string of polls showing the opposition Labor party ahead.
But the government has been criticized for being too slow to deploy troops to help people hit by a near two-week flooding disaster across eastern Australia that has killed 21 people.
Morrison said Thursday that the deployment of navy, army and air force personnel across the flood-damaged east coast would grow to 5,748 by the end of the day.© 2022 AFP
9 Comments
Rodney
So spend all this money on killing people, when nobody is attacking you, and ignore the total devastation of massive parts of Australia from worsening floods and wildfires? People are in shelters. My friends houses are damaged. It’s serious.
how about to care for your mates in your country first.
they have to prepare for a massive tsunami along the east coastline.
don’t waste money on US/uK nuke subs.
Peter14
A minuscule increase in force size. That would still keep the Army under 50,000 troops which is one of the smallest Armies on the planet for an industrialized country and still the smallest in the G20 nations.
Doing this by 2040 will be too late anyway. Australia needs to have an armed force of regulars at least 150,000 strong plus the same in reserves. Just to be able to defend Australia for a limited time.
The increase in wages alone for these extra 18,500 troops is a huge cost. Equipping them will also cost. But it needs to be much better and faster. At least it is a start.
Peter14
Cant ignore China's huge increase in Military spending as they often threaten Australia these days.
How about you spend time trying to convince China not to keep growing its military which is 3 million strong before you tell Australia not to increase its tiny armed forces by a piddly 18,500 people. They dont often kill people but they are gainfully employed and can support their families while supporting their nation.
UChosePoorly
I'm starting to detect a theme
Eastman
AUS gov is a big fail.
first covid situation handling.
now flooding issues handling.
let me ask one question-who is going to attack Australia?
Papua?Fiji?
or ...Nauru?
AUS gov is out of touch with reality and have no idea about real needs of australian citizens at all!
Wakarimasen
Pointless. Only local threat this deters is the Kiwis. Think China will blink at 18,500 more troops?
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Over a 18 year period !
Too slow and too late !
gintonic
Cant ignore China's huge increase in Military spending as they often threaten Australia these days.
How about you spend time trying to convince China not to keep growing its military which is 3 million strong before you tell Australia not to increase its tiny armed forces by a piddly 18,500 people."
Yep..because since 60, 000 ASDF cant stop the 3 million Chinese , 80,000 surely will.
gintonic
Then again....its election mode time down under.