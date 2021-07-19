Australia to deport British commentator Hopkins for quarantine breach boast

Far-right British commentator Katie Hopkins will be deported from Australia after she boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country's quarantine rules, an official said on Monday.
Hopkins traveled to Australia to appear in a reality television program and was in a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine in Sydney before filming was to start.
Her flight to Australia created outrage after the government last week halved the number of Australian citizens and permanent residents allowed to return home each week to 3,000 to try to reduce the risk of COVID-19 leaking from hotel quarantine. More than 34,000 Australians who want to come home remain stranded overseas.
Australia’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, are under lockdown to contain a coronavirus outbreak caused by the more contagious delta variant.
Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Hopkins would be deported after boasting on Instagram her intention to flout quarantine rules.
“It’s appalling that this individual behaved the way that she did and she will be leaving,” Andrews told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“We will be getting her out of the country as soon as we can arrange that,” Andrews added.
Hopkins, who has also gained notoriety for her anti-Muslim comments, described pandemic lockdowns as the “greatest hoax in human history.”
In a since-deleted Instagram video from her hotel room, she said that she planned to frighten staff who brought meals to her door by confronting them naked and without a mask.
People in quarantine are not allowed to open their hotel room doors until 30 seconds after their meals have been delivered and must wear masks while their doors are open.
Andrews described Hopkins’ comments as shameful.
“The fact that she was out there boasting about breaching quarantine was just appalling,” Andrews said. “It was a slap in the face for all those Australians who are currently in lockdown and it’s just unacceptable behavior."
Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia, the production company behind the program “Big Brother VIP” in which Hopkins was to appear, said on Sunday her contract was cancelled.
"Seven and Endemol Shine strongly condemn her irresponsible and reckless comments in hotel quarantine," the companies said in a joint statement.
Express sister
Good. It's disgraceful that they televised a person who called for a "final solution" for Muslims in the first place.
itsonlyrocknroll
Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia must share the blame. The network was fully aware of the toxicity and outrageous behavior Katie Hopkins was capable of.
Seven Network and Endemol Shine Australia hired Hopkins to boost ratings. Hopkins is a know extremist, so it would be naïve and frankly foolish not to have seen this coming.
BurakuminDes
Shame on the Australian government for allowing such dubious foreign individuals as Hopkins and Caitlyn Jenner into the country in the first place to film a rubbish TV show, when there are still 34,000 Aussies waiting for a flight and quarantine slot to return home.
WilliB
Disgraceful. Firstly Katie Hopkins is not "far right" ... this smear label these days is applied to anyone who disagrees with the corporate legacy media narrative. And secondly, she is not deported for something she DID but something she SAID? Has Australia really slid down this far into an Orwellian Big Brother society already?
Luddite
Why was she given a visa in the first place?
Express sister
She called for a "final solution" to Muslims. She advocated murdering asylum seekers. She promotes the anti-semitic "white genocide" conspiracy theory. She said that all migrants were "cockroaches" and "feral humans". She positively retweeted a message from a Twitter user named "Anti Juden SS", whose profile picture included a swastika.
And you think these aren't the words and actions of someone who is far-right?
Peter14
She is a trouble maker and she is being booted out of the country. Good riddance.
Derek Grebe
Hopkins is a despicable hatemonger who feasts on creating controversy with her disgusting white supremacist, UK-MAGA, homophobic, islamophobic, COVID-denying, wilfully vicious polemics.
Whoever even considered inviting her onto the show to spead her vicious bile (doubtless with a view to boosting ratings via manufactured outrage to the poison she would have spewed on air) should also be relieved of their job.
If I never saw this vile person's face again, I would be very happy. Good on the Australian authorities for giving her the boot.
Brian Wheway
Shame the Ozi's didnt keep her locked up in a prison camp some where in the midddle of the out back, it would have done us all favour.
Concerned Citizen
She didn't commit a crime...she only 'boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country's quarantine rules'. So you can get legally punished for words. Draconian.
Nevertheless, as a guest in OZ arriving in the country ahead of tens of thousands of local citizens stranded abroad she should have been respectful of the country. She should not have been there in the first place. Her snooty attitude backfired on her.
If you've got an opinion on Covid or any other issue, fine. But it doesn't help to be disrespectful towards others and their country when you say it.
drlucifer
Never heard of her until this article and a quick google search, is she really 47 ? she looks more like in her 70s, no offence to the 70s. I don't think there is any sane man out there who would like to see her naked.
rainyday
Absolutely disgraceful indeed. Stupid racism and idiotic conspiracy theories of the kind she peddles are not "far right". They have become so widely accepted on the right that there is no longer a need to use the adjective "far" to describe them.
Some dude
Australia should have had a word with the UK before having anything to do with her. We could have saved them quite a bit of time and hassle.
She’s just one of a whole group of people who make a living by being as outrageous and provocative as possible. And this business model only works because there are enough angry and stupid people to feed off it.
Henry Montag
Australia is reduced to making reality TV shows. As a result, we'll do anything or get anybody for those sweet sweet ratings.
kohakuebisu
this smear label these days is applied to anyone who disagrees with the corporate legacy media narrative
Far from it. The "corporate legacy media" is why people get to hear Hopkins, x time failed political candidate Nigel Farage, the 2% of scientists who deny climate change, .... She is entirely a product of the media. People who disagree with it are not given a platform, including those on the right like Peter Oborne.
Bungle
KH is a shock-jock blowhard, but far right gets banded about far too easily.
In any case, what crime has she actually committed?
Are the Australians prosecuting pre-crime now, or is anyone without the necessary right-on credentials at risk of deportation?
Strangerland
But when you visit a country, you need to act on the up and up. This chick was a visitor. It was stupid of her to even make this threat, and when they put their boot on her ass, and push her into the plane to leave the country, she'll only have herself to blame. Act with dignity when you're in a foreign nation you loser.
PharaohChromium
It's definitely getting there!
Just look at their intense lockdowns for all those covid deaths! /s
Strangerland
You can when you're a visitor, there at the government's behest, as EVERYONE on a tourist visa is in every nation they are visiting. If you're an international traveler, never forget that. Make a video saying things the government doesn't like in some countries, and they'll deport you, but only after a long stint in jail. This lady got it easy.
Strangerland
None. But she doesn't need to have committed a crime, she's a guest of the government, and they've decided they don't want her there.
Governments of nations have the right to spontaneously eject any tourist they want, for any reason they want.
anon99999
The bigger story that doesn’t even get asked is how she got a visa to come in to Australia to appear on an Australian reality show when quotas for The number of Australians to return to Australia have just been halved and there are thousands of Australians waiting to come home but cannot. Where is the greater good here? And this is not a one off. Well to do Australian and international , celebrities, politicians etc have done multiple overseas trips within this closure time often with special quarantine in their own homes. Big delegation just arrived in Tokyo for the games too.
Stewie
Getting the original Visa would not have been a problem, as there are a few in the Federal Cabinet that subscribe to many of her views.
Express sister
Again, she called for a "final solution" to Muslims. She advocated murdering asylum seekers. She promotes the anti-semitic "white genocide" conspiracy theory. She said that all migrants were "cockroaches" and "feral humans". She positively retweeted a message from a Twitter user named "Anti Juden SS", whose profile picture included a swastika.
And you think these aren't the words and actions of someone who is far-right?
expat
They issued her a visa at a time when Aussie citizens were stuck overseas by their government's actions and couldn't get back into their own country?
Attilathehungry
My question is this- if an Australian had said the same thing, would THEY be punished? Free speech isn't just for citizens.
Provocative speech isn't a crime. At least I hope it isn't. She was just trying to get attention. It worked. Seriously doubt she had concrete plans to do the naked maskless door thing. The best thing to do with people like that is to ignore them. And IF they actually commit a crime, THEN take legal action.
expat
Apparently not. Pauline Hanson still lives in Queensland...
Aly Rustom
I'd support a travel ban on her. Anyone who spreads hate and racism shouldn't be allowed to travel.
Mike
Australia is in serious trouble with the grand bunch of halfwitted, gormless numbsculls in charge of the place now. Firstly they kick out of the country children that they have raised and know no other place that they're able to call home for the bad behaviour that was acquired in the community to which they've lived all of their lives. Now we hear tut tutting because someone else's self effacing joke about what a scary proposition the sudden and unexpected sight of their unroabed and naked body would be to someone delivering a meal at their door step. Oh how horrible, I'm having nightmares already... I think I need a good lie down or a cup of tea or something... Is it really such a crime for someone to look for a little levity when facing the prospect of being incarnated for a couple of weeks, or is everyone supposed to go quietly into the night just because our government tells us to?
Harry_Gatto
Elsewhere in a PA report:
"On Saturday, the 46-year-old reportedly said in a since-deleted Instagram live video that she was deliberately disobeying quarantine rules by taunting guards and opening her hotel room door without a mask."
If so then she has been deliberately breaking the rules, not planning to or threatening to, and deserves all she gets.
Jsapc
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
rainyday
Citizens don't get visas, so it wouldn't be possible for the government to take theirs away like they can with a non-citizen like her.
This is the case for foreigners living anywhere though. I live in Japan and am acutely aware that as a non-citizen I'm subject to potentially being stripped of my visa for stuff, something Japanese citizens don't have to worry about.
Correct, which is why she wasn't charged with a crime.
They don't need to take legal action. Again, with any non-citizen in almost any country you are in the country on a visa that is granted by the host government at its discretion, which means it also has the discretion to revoke that at any time. They didn't arrest her, they didn't prosecute her, they didn't do anything other than simply revoke her visa which means she has to leave the country.
Given the stupidity of her actions, I'd say Australia made a good decision there.
Alfie Noakes
The people on this thread downplaying the truly foul Hopkins have previous*, and clearly support her views.
*British slang for a criminal record.
BigYen
I’d never heard of this woman until all this hit the fan. I agree with previous posters re the role of Endemol Shine and the Seven Network - judging by their public expressions of horror regarding Ms Hopkins, you’d think they thought they were getting Nelson Mandela for their crummy program.
Jimizo
Hopkins is a trash right noisemaker.
I’m not convinced she even believes half the garbage she spouts. I’d have put my life on her jumping on the ‘Scamdemic’ bandwagon as she knows there are masses of gullible, hysterical morons there.
She knows what sells, and has no hesitation flogging her crap to the more useless members of society.
Pity she has to be sent back to the UK.
BigYen
Jimizo:
Yeah, sorry about that, but she is one of yours after all. We’ve got a few homegrown nut jobs who can fill in for her. Unfortunately.
Wolfpack
I have no idea who Karen Andrews is but the fact that the government is taking action against her for her speech and not her actions is appalling. The West’s retreat into repression is disheartening for the future.
Wolfpack
Meant to refer to action taken against Hopkins.
rainyday
Give me a break. One TV talking head got her visa revoked for being a total idiot, as well she should have, its not the end of democracy as we know it.
GBR48
I must protest most strongly at this turn of events.
We do not want her back.
Luddite
Hopkins was sacked from the Daily Mail for being too right wing and hateful. She also libelled the food writer and anti-poverty campaigner Jack Monroe and as a result lost her house to cover costs and damages. She has since been scrabbling around to get work and exposure where ever she can. No one in the UK will touch her.
One of the best newspaper retractions ever was about Hopkins. Kudos to the Daily Mirror. https://www.indy100.com/news/katie-hopkins-the-mirror-correction-ipso-south-africa-racism-ketamine-8368646
Some dude
Hopkins was sacked from the Daily Mail for being too right wing and hateful.
For people unfamiliar with the UK’s newspapers, this is like being fired by Newsmax or OAN for being too dishonest.
wipeout
Yes but are you not seeing the humour in her taking a long flight out to Australia, having to serve out her quarantine, and then being put on a long flight back to England?
Zaphod
wipeout
I see harrassment and politicization of the legal system, not a joke. We probably have a different sense of humour.
theFu
I'd never heard of this person before. It read like she was inciting others to break AUS law, since she planned to do it as well. Even if she was joking, she clearly misread what was funny in AUS.
She reminds me of the two Brits who tweeted they were going to "destroy America" before they caught a flight to the US. They just planned to have a really fun time. On arrival, they were detained, then deported after 5 hours of DHS "interviews." https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/blogpost/post/twitter-joke-to-destroy-america-gets-two-brits-deported-from-us/2012/01/30/gIQAD0tfcQ_blog.html Happy they got a different perspective about the US. They couldn't have paid for the experience! Fun times, right?
When your statements can harm other people in a time of raised concern over actions which could cause death, don't expect to be a guest in a country.
Anyone else find it funny that she was quarantined in preparation to be stuck into a locked house, effectively quarantined, voluntarily, again? She's missing out. Does the UK require a 2-week quarantine on return? THAT would be funny too.
blvtzpk
Next, on the show, Alexander Emerick ‘They’re turning the frogs gay’ Jones…
Strangerland
How do you see this? She didn't break any law, and was not accused of breaking the law. She was an obnoxious guest, so the Aussies are putting their boot on her ass and pushing her out the door. That's not the politicization of a legal system, that's someone being a total moron.
Desert Tortoise
According to an Instagram post she made and has since deleted she was taunting the guards and opening her door without a mask in violation of the quarantine rules she agreed to. Can't follow some simple rules you previously agreed to? Depot her. And stop with this misinformation campaign she didn't break any laws. It is a lie.
Commodore Perry
Australia allows a controversial person to enter the country and then deports her when she makes controversial statements. Silly woke inspired political game.
BackpackingNepal
British Behaviour has gone very low these days. Nowadays the world don't see them as 'Ladies & Gentlemen', rather hooligans, chavs, beeches.
Strangerland
Let's get this straight. Your problem is that they didn't deny her entry based on what she had done in the past, and that they denied her based on her activities in Australia?
Seems they were fairly gregarious in letting in her in, and then when she acted like an idiot child, the revoked that.
I'm not sure what exactly you're whining about.
Commodore Perry
StrangerlandToday 02:48 am JST
You read my statement--which you quoted--and you interpret "makes controversial statements" into "activities"?
She was booted because the government didn't like her speech.
Crazy that some people like me are put off by that type of government action.
Desert Tortoise
No. She broke the rules of her quarantine that she agreed to follow. That is what got her deported.
Strangerland
The discrepancy here is that right-wingers think they should have the right to run rampant and be obnoxious anywhere, because "Freedom of Speech!".
Maybe in your own country. If you're lucky. But not when you're a visitor. See ya!
As if we're going to let losers be losers in our countries. It's sad enough that they have to be losers in their own countries, but they are also products of their own countries, so it's the problem of their own country. Entirely useless to the rest of us though.
Commodore Perry
Desert TortoiseToday 03:40 am JST
No.
StrangerlandToday 03:43 am JST
Your country lets losers in your country already . . .
Commodore Perry
agree with the above poster
Strangerland
It's inconvenient for extremists to have us point out that everything has fractured into two opposing teams that blame all evils of the other side on the entire team. Everyone on the entire team owns every statement and action by everyone on their team.
It's so inconvenient, they'll try to pretend like we shouldn't talk about the elephant they've cuffed themselves to.
Strangerland
If that's a reference to me, I've always spoken with respect about this nation which I live in, respect, and am grateful of the opportunity and allowance to do.
Still, that's an interesting deflection from the facts and truth that this lady was a loser, who got herself booted out of Australia for being a loser, and your defense of her being a loser and being angry about Australia daring to kick a guest loser who disrespected their rules out of their country.
Strangerland
Although, I guess I do kind of understand their position. Even people on the right, are on their left. When you're at the extreme end of the spectrum, EVERYONE not with you is to the left of you, and since some of those people are on the right, to them, the idea of left/right loses meaning. It really becomes about 'us/them' for these guys. Look how they call anyone who dares to challenge the idea that Trump lost the election a RINO.
From their perspective, there is no more left/right. But again, back in the real world, it's extremely fractured to the left and the right, with extremists on both sides.
And they all hate the reasonable centrist...
Express sister
It was stupid of Australia to let a known Nazi and fascist sympathiser into their country, I agree. But, luckily, they have rectified this situation.
Kniknaknokkaer
I actually do not think she was deported for flouting quarantine rules or directly because of what she said. She threatened to break the rules but was there actually any evidence that she did break the rules? As a result of her stupidity, her work contract was cancelled which surely would've invalidated her visa, leading to a deportation. That's my view of it anyway....
Kniknaknokkaer
There you go again, how is that a relevant comment?