Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia to fund research on medicinal cannabis as demand grows

0 Comments
By Lidia Kelly
MELBOURNE

Australia will provide A$3 million ($2.03 million) for research on the use of cannabis to help cancer patients, its health minister said on Sunday, as the demand for medicinal cannabis products grows rapidly.

While legal in most of Australia, such products are allowed only to patients on the prescription of a doctor, and a licence is required to grow and make medicinal cannabis.

On Sunday, Health Minister Greg Hunt said access had been permitted to more than 11,000 patients, with most approvals this year.

"There have only been a limited number of well-designed clinical studies on medicinal cannabis, and we need to increase the evidence base to support medical professionals," a ministry statement cited him as saying.

Health ministry data shows 78 companies now licensed to grow and harvest medicinal cannabis, up from one in March 2017.

Hunt was speaking at a fundraising walk led by Olivia Newton-John, the English-born Australian singer and actress who became an ardent advocate of medical cannabis after being diagnosed with cancer.

"I'm a great proponent of it, for general health, for pain, for sleep, for anxiety," Newton-John told Nine News television last week. "I really believe it is important in my journey."

Newton-John's experience and efforts had helped shine a light on the benefits associated with medicinal cannabis, Hunt said, adding that the government would work to ensure access for Australian patients.

"But only when it is prescribed by a medical professional," he added.

The government looks unlikely to change its stance on the recreational use of cannabis, however.

Federal law prohibits such use, although late in September, the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) became the first of the country's six states and two main territories to legalise cannabis for personal use.

Attorney-General Christian Porter is awaiting a copy of the final version of the ACT bill before deciding whether the federal government should override the territory legislation, the Weekend Australian newspaper said on Saturday.

The ACT law, due to take ­effect from January 31, conflicts with national drug laws that ban possession of marijuana.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Senko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #49: Racial Profiling For ID Check Has Twitter Fuming

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo