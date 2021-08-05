Australia to make reparations for 'stolen generation'

Australia will provide one-off cash payments of $75,000 to many Indigenous Australians who were forcibly removed from their families as children, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Thursday, to redress what he described as a "shameful" period in the nation's history.
Thousands of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders were taken from their homes and put in foster care with white families under official assimilation policies that persisted into the 1970s.
"What happened is a shameful chapter in our national story," Morrison told parliament of the "Stolen Generation" of Indigenous Australians.
"We have already confronted it with the national apology but our deeds must continue to match our words," he said. The tales of the suffering caused were "not simply stories of the past but stories that continue to reverberate through the generations".
Campaigners for the rights of Indigenous Australians, who remain heavily disadvantaged in terms of health, income and education, welcomed the announcement but said it was long overdue.
Morrison said A$378.6 million would be allocated to redress the human damage of the assimilation policy.
The payments will be available to those living in territories that were run by the Commonwealth at the time of the forced removals -- the Northern Territory, the Australian Capital Territory, which is home to the capital Canberra, and Jervis Bay territory.
Some other Australian states have set up redress schemes but the federal government had not followed suit until now.
The scheme offers survivors a one-off payment of $75,000 in recognition of the harm caused; a "healing assistance" payment of $7,000; and the opportunity to tell their stories to a senior government official and receive a face-to-face or written apology.
The federal payments are part of an $1 billion plan to reduce the sharp inequalities faced by Indigenous Australians.
Fiona Cornforth, head of the Healing Foundation -- a non-governmental group that works with Stolen Generation survivors -- welcomed the reparations.
"Redress is fundamentally about acknowledging the past wrongs inflicted upon Stolen Generations, and the lifelong experience of trauma and grief that is still carried as a burden today," she said.
The policy comes nearly 25 years after a pivotal "Bringing Them Home" report in 1997, which followed a national inquiry into the forced separations, acknowledged the human rights violations suffered and set out measures to support those affected.
"We jumped on our mothers' backs, crying, trying not to be left behind. But the policemen pulled us off and threw us back in the car," one confidential witness said in the report, recalling events of 1935 in Western Australia.
"They pushed the mothers away and drove off, while our mothers were chasing the car, running and crying after us. We were screaming in the back of that car."
Indigenous Australians trace their history back some 65,000 years.
The "Stolen Generation" reparations are the centerpiece of a so-called Closing the Gap plan, supported by the conservative coalition government and the opposition, which also sets out an array of reforms and goals for improving the lives of Indigenous Australians.
Morrison said the plan, which was revamped last year, had been developed together with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
But he acknowledged that progress was patchy. Life expectancy was better "but not where we want to be". On youth detention "we still have a long way to go", while improvements were being made on getting children into preschool.© 2021 AFP
12 Comments
PTownsend
Good on Australia, joining New Zealand as a nation owning up to the violence and damage done to Native people by invading White Europeans. Most nations in the Americas need to honest up and admit to the violence and damages done to Native peoples and other non-whites throughout the continent. White-washing history just makes those doing so look petty and dishonest.
Good on the US Supreme Court for this decision; Supreme Court Rules That About Half Of Oklahoma Is Native American Land.https://www.npr.org/2020/07/09/889562040/supreme-court-rules-that-about-half-of-oklahoma-is-indian-land
Woody Guthrie's 'this land is your land' is well-intended. But should have said' 'this land was violently taken from Native peoples.
joffy
Going to be an expensive year for the Australian government.
Attilathehungry
If you think this payment will end the thing, you are sorely mistaken. The grievance industry will not be shut down simply by a one time bribe. Too many jobs at stake on both sides, government and protestor. No, there is more money to be made in perpetual victimhood than in reconciliation.
ReynardFox
@Attila
Part of ‘reconciliation’ is compensation for the evil deeds one commits. It starts with recognition, then apologizing, then compensation, then punishment of wrong-doers, and THEN, after all that, is reconciliation.
And here’s the other funny thing. Even after the ‘bribe’ as you so flippantly describe it, the people who were harmed are not required to forgive.
When you commit a wrong, you are obliged to apologize and try to make things right. The people who wronged are under no obligation to accept your apology nor to forget what you did to them.
Attilathehungry
I see. And who specifically "wronged" someone else? The concept of collective guilt is abhorrent and brings back memories of terrible events in the past. By all means track down the wrong-doers, try them, and put them in prison if found guilty.
But to hold an entire nation responsible for the acts of a few miscreants, for acts that happened 50 years or more in the past, is ridiculous.
Why should children be made to pay for the sins of their parents? Why should new immigrants to Australia pay for 'crimes' that happened before they even entered the country? This is nothing but feel-good folly, a way for politicians to pretend to care about an issue while throwing buckets of other peoples' money around. If the government truly felt sorrowful, they would all resign, as would the entire parliament. But that will never happen.
Strangerland
No individual is paying. No one is asking any children to pay for the mistakes of their fathers with this. The Australian government is the entity that did this, and the entity that is redressing this. That is the responsibility of a government. Good on the Aussie government for trying to rectify their own mistakes of the past. This is the path forward to reconciliation.
Attilathehungry
...and where do you think "the government" gets the money for this? Just go to the Money Tree and do a quick harvest? Of course not. "The government" gets the money from the people, the vast majority of whom had NOTHING to do with the incidents in question.
Individual victims are being given money that is taken from people who did nothing to them. It makes no difference that the government is the conduit for the money. Governments don't HAVE any money, other than that which is confiscated from individual citizens. That is the reality. And it is morally indefensible.
Again, find the guilty, put them on trial, and punish them. But don't tell a family of immigrants from Lebanon that arrived in the 1980s that they are somehow responsible for things that happened before they arrived in the country. And that they have to pay for them.
Attilathehungry
If you think the Australian people are truly behind this, how about trying the following...
instead of the government paying for this scheme out of general tax revenue, set up a Go Fund Me or similar account to the benefit of the hurting indigenous folks. People could then decide on their own how guilty they feel and how much they want to voluntarily donate in compensation. This fund could then be distributed to the victims. Sounds reasonable, doesn't it? Who knows, it may even raise more money than the government wants to spend on this...
Kentarogaijin
Good for Australia..
Another country where there has been systematic racism for 400 years should learn the example..
Attilathehungry
Kentaro... what country would that be, I wonder...... probably EVERY country on Earth? Not to mention every tribe or clan. Nobody has a monopoly on inhumanity, my friend.
Strangerland
And no one is asking the people paying taxes to pay it. They are paying taxes, with which the government spends money as decided by the officials elected by the people. You do realize that's how democracy works, right?
People at the next election will have the right to vote against those who enacted this if they dislike it. But the fact is the government has both the right and the responsibility to fix past wrongs, in order to move forward as a society. As any good psychiatrist will tell you, not dealing with issues never fixes them. That works on a cultural level too.
Don't like it? Don't vote for these politicians. Oh, and whine about it on the internet too.
lostrune2
It was an expensive generation for Indigenous Australians who lost loved ones
Don't do the crime if ya don't want to pay for your crime