Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Boat moves on Yangzte River in Wuhan
A boat moves on the Yangzte River in Wuhan, Hubei province, China December 31, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang Photo: Reuters/TINGSHU WANG
world

Australia to require negative COVID tests for travelers from China

1 Comment
SYDNEY

Australia said on Sunday that travelers from China will have to provide negative COVID-19 test results from Jan 5, joining a growing number of nations that have implemented similar restrictions as cases surge in China.

Citing a lack of epidemiological information and genomic sequencing data from China, Australian health minister Mark Butler said the government has decided out of an abundance of caution to require visitors to present a negative test taken within 48 hours of their departure.

The requirement will also apply to visitors from Hong Kong and Macau.

The government is also considering additional measures including testing wastewater from airplanes and voluntary sampling at airports for arrivals, Butler told a news conference.

"I want to stress that the government welcomes the resumption of travel between Australia and China... I also want to stress that this is a temporary measure, reflecting the lack of comprehensive information right now about the situation in China," said Butler.

The World Health Organization on Friday once again urged China's health officials to regularly share specific and real-time information on the COVID-19 situation in the country, as it continues to assess the latest surge in infections.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Stupid, I thought we were better than the rest of the sheep countries! One in all in! If they need them from China what about Japan with the highest case count in the world??

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Stupid, I thought we were better than the rest of the sheep countries!

Indeed, so did I. Glad you said it.

But the good thing is, it's the wise thing to do. It buys time until experts such as the WHO etc can get a handle on the situation.

On the other hand, if China were to start to sincerely share real data, things would not have to be like this. Can't ignore those facts, painful as they are.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel