Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Australia to rescue families of Islamic State fighters from Syria

2 Comments
MELBOURNE

Canberra is set to rescue dozens of Australian women and children of Islamic State fighters from refugee camps in Syria, following a secret mission by the country's security intelligence agency, media reported on Monday.

The government did not immediately confirm reports that 16 women and 42 children of dead or jailed Islamic State fighters who have been held in camps for three and a half years would be repatriated.

"The Australian Government's overriding priority is the protection of Australians and Australia's national interests, informed by national security advice," a spokesperson for Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said in emailed comments. "Given the sensitive nature of the matters involved, it would not be appropriate to comment further."

O'Neil had no immediate response to a call by her opposition counterpart for the government to assure Australians that anyone who may have been radicalised posed no threat on their return to Australia.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Monday that there are around 40 Australian children living in a camp in Syria, and some of their mothers were tricked and married off to Islamic State fighters when they were very young.

"When they come back to Australia, I think it's going to be very important that the children in particular receive counseling," Plibersek said on Channel 7 television.

"But I think for everybody involved, there will be an ongoing expectation that our security and intelligence agencies will stay in contact with them and monitor them," she said.

Australia first rescued eight children and grandchildren of two dead Islamic State fighters from a Syrian refugee camp in 2019, but has held off repatriating any others until now.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

A dangerous move that could easily backfire in the years to come.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Australia is well-equipped for this kind of mission.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog