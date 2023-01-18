Australia to spend $2 billion on 40 U.S. Black Hawk choppers

Australia confirmed on Wednesday it would buy 40 Black Hawk military helicopters from the United States for an estimated A$2.8 billion ($1.96 billion), finalizing a sale signed off by the U.S. State Department last August.
The Lockheed Martin Corp UH-60M Black Hawks will replace the Army's fleet of MRH-90 Taipan choppers, which have been plagued for years by maintenance issues. Delivery of the new helicopters will begin this year.
"We've just not got the flying hours out of the Taipan that we would need," Defense Minister Richard Marles told ABC news on Wednesday. "We're confident that we can get that from the Black Hawks. It's a platform we're familiar with."
Australia has been boosting its defense spending over the past few years as China looks to step up its presence in the Indo-Pacific region.
A 2021 decision to ditch French-made submarines for nuclear submarines to be built by the United States and Britain sparked a bitter diplomatic dispute with France.
Marles said he had spoken with his French counterpart several times and was confident the U.S. helicopter deal "won't interrupt" the renewed relationship with France. The Taipans are made by Airbus, partly owned by France.
Australian industry will be involved in logistics, warehousing, engineering as well as the helicopter's global supply chain, said the Defense Department in a statement.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
Hermitage Nads
Waste of money. Australia is totally reliant on the US if China ever decides to attack - not that it needs to: it is doing just fine by buying up Australian property, exerting influence on Australian educational institutions and bribing Australian politicians
Eastman
well if these helicopters can fly from Australia to China ...pure waste of aus taxpayers money for ... nothing
Peter14
Not quite. And Australia does not need to "reinvent" the helicopter and make domestically when it can by from the US which is closer than Europe as a supplier.
Which remains Australia regradless of who owns it, always subject to Australian laws.
No more so than any other foreign nation. US, UK, NZ and Europe has more influence on Australian educational institutions and many more partnerships on projects than China ever will.
Who end up voting pro Australia anyway. A waste of Chinese money that gets them nothing at all in the long run.
Peter14
These helicopters are also used in emergencies to extract citizens in flood zones, to drop supplies to isolated communities when roads are washed out or blocked by fires. Hardly a waste of money. Australia is either subjected to floods or fires on a yearly basis which finds the military assisting more often than not.
Not intended to fly to China. The B-21 raider stealth bombers on Australia's shopping list will do that nicely, along with nuclear powered submarines to be made in Australia.
Antiquesaving
Add them to the nuclear submarines that Australia doesn't own the technology, that the USA controls the keys to the systems that run them and that maintenance is for the most part to be done by the USA because Australia will not be trained to maintain them, will not be given the needed information to do it.
So now it is also the helicopters.
It would be cheaper to get rid of the military altogether and just contract the USA to do it all.
Kumagaijin
Taxes being increased on Australian citizens too for more military spending?
Peter14
Not true. Australia will maintain these subs and be able to service and maintain US subs at either the shipyard at South Australia, or the base on the east coast. Apart from the nuclear reactor, the rest will be technology transfer and made in Australia.
Australia has had Black hawks in the inventory for decades. These are replacing the Taipan's that do not preform as needed.
Better to control your own Military, thats why nations have their own, not subject to orders of any other nation.