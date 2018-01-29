Australia to spend $3.1 bil to increase stake in global arms exports

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday Australian military equipment manufacturers will be offered government-backed loans as part of a A$3.8 billion($3.1 billion) package to become one of the world's top 10 defense exporters.
Australia said in 2016 it would boost defense spending by A$30 billion by 2021, purchasing frigates, armoured personnel carriers, strike fighter jets, drones and a fleet of new submarines - many of which would be built at home.
The defense industry has struggled to obtain finance from traditional lenders that have been unwilling to fund the arms industry, so Australia has created a A$3.8 billion loan scheme for companies seeking finance to export military equipment.
"Australia is around the 20th largest exporter. Given the size of our defense budget, we should be higher up the scale than that," Turnbull told reporters in Sydney.
"The goal is to get into the top 10," he said.
Christopher Pyne, the minister for the defense industry, said Australia would target sales to the United States, Canada, Britain and New Zealand.
Australia's annual defense budget was worth A$34.6 billion this year.
The scheme is also meant to arrest a slide in Australia's manufacturing sector and provide some support for its economy, which has been hampered by record-low wage growth.
Australia saw a record number of jobs created in 2017 but its manufacturing sector has shrunk significantly following the end of domestic car manufacturing.
Employment in manufacturing peaked in mid-1989 at roughly 1.17 million, or 15 percent of the entire workforce. That shrank to 877,000, or 7 percent, late last year.
Australia has seen a wave of new jobs but companies are not keen on paying employees more, leaving wage growth near record lows in an unwelcome drag on consumer spending and inflation.
Australia's expansion plans come amid increased global demand for military hardware, led by China and Middle East nations, prompting criticism of Canberra from aid agencies who argue Australia could make human rights violations worse if weapons were sold to the wrong buyers.
Analysts said Australia would need to significantly expand sales beyond its traditional partners to have any chance of fulfilling its ambition.
"There are possibilities, but I doubt U.S. interest especially will go beyond niche capabilities," said Euan Graham, director of the international security program at Australian think tank the Lowy Institute.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Goodlucktoyou
So, spend tax money on arms dealing. Only wage growth will be CEO's selling weapons to Saudi to kill women and children.
Matt Hartwell
We can't be naive. Fact is Australia is an island. In the event of a blockade, we have a serious problem on our hands. We import the overwhelming majority of our equipment. That needs to change. Funding for exports helps to improve the options available for self defence along with growing skills.
Tradespeople and engineers will be on good dollars, certainly better than the majority in the service sector which dominates Australian employment right now. I doubt we will be selling to the Saudi's. I don't think we will be as accepting of that sort of thing as the U.S.
AgentX
This move is Liberal Party mentality through and through. Absolutely rotten to the core. It could have been a push into manufacturing technology, renewable energy or something. So much potential. But no, screw the people, screw morality when there is obscene amounts of money to be made (for the few at the top).
Judging by your posts, it's pretty clear that you are all for war Matt Hartwell. I guess it doesn't affect you in any adverse way, and maybe you grew up with a lot of stuff being put in your head by people you looked up to. Maybe you even stand to profit from it, I don't know. But you'd be blind if you don't see the other opportunities that could have been made in Australia with this money.
To me it simply wreaks of some people at the top of the Coalition in bed with arms dealers and government officials elsewhere in the world. Certainly no stretch of the imagination. Certainly not for 'the people'. The world is so jacked up with weapons right now, how long do you think it's gonna be before some serious sh#t starts going down...
Cricky
Much cheeper in most cases to buy it off the shelf, train people to maintain it, stockpile it. Negates the moral factor, negates the cost of R&D. But sadly also negates the cash making potential of party contributors, thus the party's cut of tax payer money. Pretty sure the savings outway the cost. Also means when the moral card needs playing you actually have one. Yes R&D is important but there are many non leathal industries this money could be used for other than being in the top 10 of Look at me I'm so close to being a big boy.
Nick in Japan
Yes making money from the death of innocent people ... Glad I left Australia 20 years ago, place has turned in to a cesspool!
Matt Hartwell
I'm all for preparing for the worst because I refuse to be naive about the motivations of other countries when I have no real clue about what those motivations actually are. Any government has a duty to prepare their country for conflict as best they can given the limits in resources we face and the political situation. History is littered with the weak being taken advantage of by the strong. You deny history? And no, I have no interests or shares in defence companies. Although my super fund might. I'm not sure.
Now in saying all that, I hope Australia has a fantastic relationship with every country, especially those we may fear. We should always hold out the hand of friendship first and as much as its beneficial we should seek multilateral, global solutions to the global problems that face us, climate change, pandemics, tax avoidance etc.
I also agree with you on other manufacturing opportunities. The closure of the car industry was a travesty and the inability to capitalize on the talent we had in solar was also a travesty. I'm all for renewables, in big way. One reason being strategic btw as it makes us less reliable on the grid.
The world is a scary place. We have been fortunate enough to be at relative peace, at least in this part of the world, since WW2. Now we are faced with a China that has made it plain that it wants to go its own way, overturn the existing order, build a new order and we have no real idea about how they plan to go about this or even if we will benefit from it. There are promising signs and scary signs.
We need to do what we can to make sure that if their intentions, or the intentions of any other country, are destructive that the consequences for going down that road, from there point of view, outweigh the benefits.
Si vis pacem, para bellum
Civitas Sine Suffragio
@Matt Hartwell
More like, Si vis pacem, para pacem
Peace is easy - just practice it.
Matt Hartwell
Unfortunately we live in the real world 2018, not a projected Utopia that doesn't exist
But hey if you can get the world on-board with that I'm all for it.
Kaerimashita
Strange direction for the Lucky country to take - and this is a focus on exports, not self defence. If (say) China wanted to pick on Oz no amount of arms manufacture and sales will save her.,
AgentX
Sure, there are problems (most of which the war-mongers have created). What annoys me are conservatives constantly banging on about all the big, bad monsters out in the world when it was them bombing little brown people in lands far away that started all this.
The world really is a beautiful place. Every time we start making progress, you can be guaranteed that someone who stands to make a lot of money, or gratify their ego/s will get in the way and start bombing this week's enemy, while effectively telling the home-side to go into hiding, give up more of your dwindling human rights and pay more taxes because we are under some kind of physical/financial/moral/ideological/religious attack or threat.
It's naive to think that this is helping anything.
TigersTokyoDome
Australia. The great military power.
But what on earth for?? Australia has no current or recent conflict. Unless you count the beef with the immigrants being imprisoned or some sledging with the Poms during the Ashes. And what is the future threat for Australia? China? The Chinese go nowhere near Australia and the Aussies should be doing business with the Chinese anyway, instead of upsetting them with military spending.
Matt Hartwell, you havent got a clue what the real world is. Billions of Aussie Dollars of taxpayers money spent on a non-existent threat. And then the Aussie government says it cannot afford to welcome immigrants looking for a new life..
Matt Hartwell
I think the idea will be to use the knowledge from exports and dollars earned, both in terms of profits and taxation, to fund elements of self defence. The two, ideally, will work to reinforce each other.
At this point, it would depend if they chose a conventional method or nuclear. If they actually want to takeover the country eventually you have to occupy. They couldn't do that right now as you would need hundreds of transport ships. The future, who knows. And we can't predict its all about China either. There is, increasingly, a move towards radical Islam in Indonesia. That's another concern.
they were not immigrants and they attempted to enter the country illegally. Many were refugees and many were accepted.
You can predict the future? Cause I can't. I don't think they will be surprised by this development at all.
You have intimate knowledge of the CCP and their intentions for this region for the next 50 years do you? Well you're an awesome mind readier. Its a fantastic skill. You play the stock market?
Are you talking about Naaru and the Manus Island? Criticism is well deserved you also have to look at what Australia does every year. We take almost 200,000 immigrants and 20,000 refugee's. Its not enough? Really? Its well beyond the overwhelming majority of the planet. Some say its the highest rate in the developed world, although in overall numbers, the U.S takes more. Its whole different level compared to Japan.
When it comes to numbers, any criticism of Australia's immigration and refugee problem is laughable.
Matt Hartwell
program...
TigersTokyoDome
Matt Hartwell, if we took your paranoia seriously then Canada, Saudi Arabia, and Iraq could also justify spending billions of dollars on the 'Chinese threat' as they are as threatened by China as Australia is. Yes, that's how ridiculous your fear is.
Who is criticising the numbers. Its the fact that Australia imprisons its refugee applicants on tropical islands of other countries under inhumane conditions and now is even shipping them off to the US. And its not laughable, its against human rights.
Matt Hartwell
Saudi and Iraq are not in Oceania and other than oil, what do they have to offer?
Canada should be cautious, although there luckier than us in having the U.S next door in this context.
Ok a misunderstanding. I did say Naaru and Manus deserved criticism. Still, not sure I could see a choice. I was certainly not in favour of having criminals pocket money for trafficking these people, not to mention the drownings. There is a limit to what Australia can do in an orthodox manner.
Cricky
Collins class submarines, Idea was to construct in house as the technology and skills would benifit Australia. Complete disaster. The Bushmaster 4*4 limited success teething problems cheep by military standards but outclassed, France, Italy, are a generation ahead. Rocket programs would have to start from scratch. Small arms markets flooded. Any military orientated industry ( maybe munition production) would require a long term investment by tax payers that's return is a dubious quantity.
Defence, the distance involved gives its own defence then there is the crossing vast spaces once on the ground. The capability to patrol the coast line is being done by drones now. Why build them when you can buy proven technology.
Not a single Australian car manufacturer left, Australia if serious about exports would do well to avoid manufacturing and explore other markets.
goldorak
We/oz are already selling to the Saudis! http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/australia-selling-military-equipment-to-saudi-arabia-during-brutal-yemen-conflict-20170324-gv5k7o.html
Bottom line is if oz wants to become a top 10 arms exporter they'll have to sell to rogue/potentially rogue states as most other big spenders also produce/use their own military equipment (us, uk, france, china, Russia and a few others). That's where $ is.