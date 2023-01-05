Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles speaks at the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue, in Singapore
Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles Photo: REUTERS/File
world

Australia to spend A$1 billion on new naval missiles, rocket system

By Lucy Craymer
SYDNEY

Australia said on Thursday it would be investing more than A$1 billion ($684 million) to buy new naval missiles and a land-based, long-range, surface-to surface High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).

The Australian government said in a statement it had signed a contract with Kongsberg to deliver the Naval Strike Missile (NSM), which will be employed on the Hobart Class destroyers and Anzac Class frigates from 2024. It added it will also acquire the land-based, long-range, surface-to-surface HIMARS, which includes launchers, missiles and training rockets.

"In the current strategic environment, it's important the Australian Defense Force is equipped with high-end, targeted military capabilities," Defense Minister Richard Marles said in a statement.

He added that the level of technology involved in these acquisitions takes our forces to the cutting edge of modern military hardware.

The combined total investment in these new acquisitions is more than A$1 billion.

