Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armoured vehicles

Australia said on Thursday it will deploy 70 soldiers to Britain to help train Ukrainian troops there and ship 30 more armoured vehicles to bolster Kyiv's war against Russia's invasion.
Thousands have been killed, and homes and factories destroyed, since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine, which he calls a "special military operation" to rid its neighbor of extremists.
Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and that the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
"We expect this now to be a protracted conflict," Defense Minister Richard Marles told ABC television. The latest package takes Australia's support for Ukraine to about A$655 million ($425 million) since the conflict began in February.
"We're mindful that Ukraine needs to now be supported over the longer term if we're going to put Ukraine in a position where it can resolve this conflict on its own terms," he said.
Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to the West's support for Ukraine, has been supplying aid and defense equipment and has banned exports of alumina and aluminium ores, including bauxite, to Russia. It has also placed sanctions on hundreds of Russian individuals and entities.
Australian troops, who will arrive in Britain in January, will join a UK-led international training exercise but will not enter the war zone in Ukraine, Marles said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba thanked Australia for the latest aid.
"The Bushmaster armoured vehicles have shown excellent results on the battlefield and we requested more of them. We will always remember Australia's support!," he said in a tweet.
Ukrainian forces have advanced into Russian-occupied Kherson province, threatening a major defeat for Moscow, amid a high-profile rehearsal for nuclear war by Russia.
Russia has also accused Kyiv of ordering two organizations to create a dirty bomb, an explosive device laced with radioactive material, without giving any evidence. Kyiv denies any such plans.© Thomson Reuters 2022.
venze
Australia to train Ukrainian troops, ship more armored vehicles:
Naturally, as a faithful member of both QUAD & AUKUS, Australia would certainly carry out its duty instructed by US.
Is it not playing with fire at this turbulent & critical time of international conflict..?
Peter14
This is about helping Ukraine resist invasion and destruction at the hands of the terrorist nation of Russia. It has nothing to do with the US or NATO, but is about Australia's commitment to democracy and freedom around the world. It is by no means the first time Australia has come to the aid of others being invaded. Many nations world wide share this philosophy and determination. As usual, the US is the biggest contributor as befits the worlds largest economy and military power.
It is a responsible action taken with bipartisan support and is in no way "playing with fire".
The only ones playing with fire are the Russians. Should they be doing that? I think not.
If the additional armoured vehicles are all the famous "bushmaster" it will take the total number to 90, added to the 28 M113 AS4 also donated. A significant contribution from a nation with a small military on the other side of the world.
The training under Australian troops will be first class and help them survive in battle and be as effective as possible.
I am Proud of my nation assisting Ukraine and hope it continues for as long as is needed to fend off the invaders.