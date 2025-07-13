 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus in Jakarta
Australia's Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy gestures during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 16, 2023. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool/File Photo Image: Reuters/WILLY KURNIAWAN
world

Australia will not commit troops in advance to any conflict, minister says

0 Comments
By Kirsty Needham
SYDNEY

Australia will not commit troops in advance to any conflict, Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy said on Sunday, responding to a report that the Pentagon has pressed its ally to clarify what role it would play if the U.S. and China went to war over Taiwan.

Australia prioritizes its sovereignty and "we don't discuss hypotheticals", Conroy said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"The decision to commit Australian troops to a conflict will be made by the government of the day, not in advance but by the government of the day," he said.

The Financial Times reported on Saturday that Elbridge Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, has been pushing Australian and Japanese defense officials on what they would do in a Taiwan conflict, although the U.S. does not offer a blank check guarantee to defend Taiwan.

Colby posted on X that the Department of Defense is implementing President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda of restoring deterrence, which includes "urging allies to step up their defense spending and other efforts related to our collective defense".

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own and has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Australia's largest war-fighting exercise with the United States, involving 30,000 troops from 19 countries, opens on Sunday on Sydney Harbour.

Conroy said Australia was concerned about China's military buildup of nuclear and conventional forces, and wants a balanced Indo-Pacific region where no country dominates.

"China is seeking to secure a military base in the region and we are working very hard to be the primary security partner of choice for the region because we don't think that's a particularly optimal thing for Australia," he said, referring to the Pacific Islands.

Security is expected to be on the agenda when Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets China's leaders this week. He arrived in Shanghai on Saturday for a six-day visit.

The Talisman Sabre exercise will span 6,500 km, from Australia's Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island to the Coral Sea on Australia's east coast.

Conroy said it was possible China's navy would be watching the exercise to collect information, as it had done in the past.

The United States is Australia's major security ally. Although Australia does not permit foreign bases, the U.S. military is expanding its rotational presence and fuel stores on Australian bases, which from 2027 will have U.S. Virginia submarines at port in Western Australia.

These would play a key role in supporting U.S. forces in any conflict over Taiwan, analysts say.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog