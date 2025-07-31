Australia wipes $10 billion off student loans, targeting cost of living relief

Australia’s parliament on Thursday passed a law to cut student loans by 20%, wiping more than A$16 billion ($10.31 billion) in debt for 3 million people, and fulfilling a key election promise to help mitigate the rising cost of living.
The law is the first passed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party since being re-elected in May with one of the country's largest-ever majorities.
“We promised cutting student debt would be the first thing we did back in parliament – and that’s exactly what we've done,” Albanese said in a statement.
“Getting an education shouldn't mean a lifetime of debt.”
Education Minister Jason Clare said the measure would help “take a weight” off the backs of young people.
“Young Australians don't always see something for them on the ballot paper, but they did this year and they voted for it in their millions,” he said at a press conference.
“And we're repaying now the trust that these young Australians have placed in us.”
Millennials and Generation Z made up 43% of the 18 million people enrolled to vote in Australia’s May general election, outnumbering Baby Boomers.
Seizing on the generational shift, Labor made cutting student debt a key election promise, framing it as a measure to ease living costs and tackle intergenerational inequality.
The government said reducing student loans by one-fifth was equivalent to more than A$16 billion in debt relief for three million Australians.
It would mean a university graduate with an average loan of A$27,600 would have A$5,520 wiped, the government said, adding the changes would be backdated from June 1, 2025, before the loans were indexed 3.2% for inflation.
The law would also raise the minimum repayment threshold from an income of A$54,435 to A$67,000, reducing the amount low-income earners would have to pay.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Blacklabel
More clearly: we successfully purchased their votes to win an election we shouldn’t have won!
Tamarama
Love this, well done the ALP!
orange genius
good on ya Albo good on ya mate...
Sven Asai
But it is still stubbornly keeping an outdatet system with school or university fees and the loans respectively. All education has to be free for everyone and in all age groups. In our shrinking and aging societies in the free and developped Western world this should be a no-brainer. The fewer available geniuses don't grow on trees anymore and also not among thedeclining number of rich or otherwise paying students, so everyone of the few left available should be treated very well, at least free of costs and with all necessary scientific documents, books or other learning resources fully applied and supported. That is the last chance for globe, societies and humanity when regarding shrinking and aging populations.
wallace
“Getting an education shouldn't mean a lifetime of debt.”
Education from first grade to university or college graduation should be free of tuition fees, as it is in many European countries. Some offer free university places to foreign students.
Tokyo Guy
More clearly: we successfully purchased their votes to win an election we shouldn’t have won!
"I don't like it when political parties of which I disapprove do things which result in success"
Logic101
There is a difference in economies. Most are developmental, where public investment in people and the future of society is understood. Some are extraction economies, such as the US, where extracting maximum money from people without public investment is the goal.