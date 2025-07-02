 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian airline Qantas says it is investigating a "significant" cyber attack, after hackers infiltrated a system containing sensitive data on six million customers. Image: AFP
world

Australian airline Qantas hit by massive cyberattack

0 Comments
SYDNEY

Australian airline Qantas said Wednesday it was investigating a "significant" cyberattack, after hackers infiltrated a system containing sensitive data on six million customers.

Qantas said hackers had targeted one of its customer contact centres, breaching a computer system used by a third party.

They had access to sensitive information such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and birthdays, the blue-chip Australian company said.

"There are 6 million customers that have service records in this platform," the company said in a statement. "We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though we expect it will be significant."

Credit card details and passport numbers were not kept in the system, Qantas added.

"There is no impact to Qantas' operations or the safety of the airline."

Chief executive Vanessa Hudson said Qantas had notified Australia's National Cyber Security Coordinator.

"We sincerely apologize to our customers and we recognize the uncertainty this will cause," she said. "Our customers trust us with their personal information and we take that responsibility seriously."

Qantas apologized in 2024 after a glitch with its mobile app exposed some passengers' names and travel details.

A string of major cyberattacks have in recent years raised concerns about the protection of Australians' personal data.

Major ports handling 40 percent of Australia's freight trade ground to a halt in 2023 after hackers infiltrated computers belonging to operator DP World.

Russia-based hackers in 2022 breached one of Australia's largest private health insurers, accessing the data of more than nine million current and former customers.

The same year telecom company Optus suffered a data breach of similar magnitude in which the personal details of up to 9.8 million people were accessed.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Sunflower Fields in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Hayama: The Best Zushi Beach Alternative Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Museum

GaijinPot Travel

10 Best Beaches Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

food

5 All-Time Favorite Conveyor Belt Sushi Train Chain Restaurants in Japan

Savvy Tokyo