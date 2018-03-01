Australian amnesty nets 57,000 firearms and rocket launcher

More than 57,000 illegal firearms including a rocket launcher and machine guns were handed in during a recent Australian amnesty in which gun owners could surrender such weapons without penalty.
The government and some gun policy analysts were surprised by the large number of weapons that were surrendered in the first nationwide amnesty since 1996, when a lone gunman killed 35 people in Tasmania state and galvanized popular support for tough national gun controls.
A virtual ban on private ownership of semi-automatic rifles and a government-funded gun buyback cut the size of Australia's civilian arsenal by almost a third.
The government said Thursday the three-month amnesty that ended in September collected 57, 324 firearms, including almost 2,500 semi-automatic and fully-automatic guns — the rapid-fire categories particularly targeted after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.
"It was a very, very good result," Law Enforcement Minister Angus Taylor told The Associated Press.
"This is another step in the process of making sure that we keep firearms out of the hands of criminals and gangs, and we keep Australians safe and secure," he added.
Taylor declined to comment on whether the United States and other countries should follow Australia's example after the recent Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.
"I'm not going to give advice to other countries. This is working for us," Taylor said, referring to national gun controls.
Before the amnesty, Sydney University gun policy analyst Philip Alpers predicted it would only collect "rubbish guns" that were not valued by legitimate gun owners or criminals.
"It's a resounding success. I think it exceeded everybody's expectations. I was astonished," Alpers said on Thursday.
Key to the success over several state-based amnesties that have occurred since the 1996 massacre was that licensed gun dealers had agreed to act as collection points. In previous amnesties, the guns have had to be surrendered at police stations.
The amnesty report said a rocket launcher had been handed into a gun dealer rather than police. The dealer said he understood it had been found in a local garbage dump in Queensland state.
Alpers said the surrender now of semi-automatic and automatic weapons that had been hidden in 1996 when they were banned suggested Australia's mindset on guns was shifting and that controls had gained popularity over two decades.
Most illegal guns in Australia are considered to be in the gray market, meaning they were not registered or surrendered as they should have been, but are not considered black market guns owned for the purpose of crime.
The danger of those markets merging became obvious in 2014 when a man who professed support for the Islamic State group took hostages in a Sydney cafe armed with a gray market shotgun.
The gunman and two hostages were killed in a shootout with police.
A government inquiry into the siege recommended the government deal with illegal guns in the community.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
18 Comments
Login to comment
Andrew Crisp
But what they wont tell the public is the fact how many illegal guns are still in the hands of criminals.
True there was a total ban on semi automatic rifles and high capacity magazines but there are just as many firearms in the community today - but the mass shootings aren't there either.
Matt Hartwell
Only problem is it leaves the civilian population defenseless in the event of a ground war. I support Australia's gun policy but they need to seriously think about that consequence of disarming civilians. Its not all a positive.
GW
See USA!!! THIS is how IT WORKS!
Take notice!!
Not likely I know but you can dream!
elephant200
Only problem is it leaves the civilian population defenseless in the event of a ground war
Who is going to invade Australia???
Tommy Jones
How would they know this number?
The per-capita ownership of firearms had fallen.
. . .
Armed civilians against a military capable of invading Australia?! Okay.
Matt Hartwell
And you can guarantee that nobody will? You can guarantee it?
I don't think anyone can guarantee that. Not the government or allies.
So it would seem reasonable and prudent to formulate a plan to arm civilians in the event of a ground invasion, depending on the scale, when we have a full time army of just 45,000 people (15,000 thousand of those are reserves btw), to defend a massive country the size of Australia.
Do you not think that is reasonable?
Its always wise to plan for contingencies if you are able.
Like I said, I support Australia's policies. I just want them to think about that potential problem and come up with plan.
Madverts
A rocket launcher?
Heckleberry
22 years since the last mass shooting in Australia.
Kaishu
@Matt Hartwell
They do have a plan. It's called the military.
Kaishu
@Madverts
Those big reds can be bothersome at times. Never know when you might need one, better to be safe than sorry as some on here say.
spinningplates
"Only problem is it leaves the civilian population defenseless in the event of a ground war."
Hahaha!
'...in the event of a ground war.' What happens in the event of a Nuclear war?
If you'd said 'in the event of an Alien invasion', I could have partially agreed with you.
Anyway, good stuff Australia, well played.
Matt Hartwell
The Australian army is 45,000, with 15,000 weekend reservists. You think that's adequate? Clearly in WW2 the Australian government did not think it was adequate because the plan to repel Japan was to evacuate the North of civilians, have the army fight in the north and torch every element that could sustain the Japanese army in their movement south (water tanks, fuel storages etc) if they started to move south and wait for help, which they thought would come from America or the U.K etc. The civilian population was to act as guerrilla fighters basically, sabotage, firebomb etc.
Although they did not intend to arm civilians with guns on a big scale, we live in a different age now. The enemy is going to be a lot more sophisticated. It would be absolutely necessary if it was a true invasion. There is no doubt about that.
And how do you know it would be nuclear? If they wanted to control territory, take it over, why contaminate it ?
Cricky
Handed in several firearms last time, my friend a senior Sargent told me that it was overwhelming. Guns are by design a dangerous item. Reducing there availability goes a long way in making a safe society. I would add I have a shooting licence in 3 countries so I'm not anti gun, less is more.
Tommy Jones
That is reasonable if done in a reasonable manner. Allowing anyone to purchase assault weapons at their 18th birthday is not preparing for a contingency in a reasonable way.
It takes a lot of training to have the slightest ability to inflict much damage on a military capable of invading Oz.
ozziedesigner
Governments are the ones really afraid of their own populace being armed. That is the real government agenda behind mass hysteria over guns. An unarmed populace is defenseless against an out of control government. How many governments today i the world are bordering on intrusive and out of control ?
Hitler took away the peoples guns too.
Food for thought
Disillusioned
Yes, they did evacuate the north, but Japan did not invade because the military was up to the task. Don't twist the truth to support your own pro-gun fantasies. Furthermore, that was 70 years ago. Australia's military might not be large compared to countries like the good old US of A, but they are extremely well equipped and capable, especially the Australian navy, which has one of the largest and most modern fleets in the world. Australia does not need an armed civilian population. In fact, no country does! There has been more Americans killed in the US by guns since 1969 (when they started collecting the data) than were killed in both world wars. It would seem the idea of an armed civilian army is more of a danger to itself than to another country. 30,000+ deaths every year since the 70's proves that point.
Disillusioned
Food for thought? I think you need to up the dose of your medication because this is just delusional rhetoric!
Matt Hartwell
Did you read what I wrote? At all? I said the government needs a plan to distribute firearms to civilians if invasion seems likely or has commenced. I did not say create a civilian militia force as a supplement to the army to have at all times.
The reason why Japan did not proceed with invasion because by 1942 they realised the impossibility, especially after the Battle Of Midway.
Some thoughts from that time...
http://www.news.com.au/national/anzac-day/keep-your-pants-on-how-australia-got-ready-for-a-japanese-invasion-in-world-war-two/news-story/7519dff622d139d261fce0ce5508be5b