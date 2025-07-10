Australian antisemitism report proposes university funding cuts, deportations

By Christine Chen

An Australian report on combating antisemitism has recommended cutting funding for universities that fail to protect Jewish students and screening visa applicants and non-citizens for extremist views.

The plan, led by Australia's special envoy on antisemitism Jillian Segal, responds to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents across Australia since the beginning of Israel's war in Gaza in late 2023.

The report proposes a sweeping set of reforms across education, public institutions, online spaces, media and immigration to “push (antisemitism) to the margins of society”.

“The plan is an overarching one covering many areas where urgent action is needed,” Segal said in a news conference on Thursday.

“We have seen cars being torched, synagogues being torched, individual Jews harassed and attacked. That is completely unacceptable.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government welcomed the plan and would consider Segal’s recommendations.

“There's a number of things that can be implemented quickly,” he said. “There are a number of things that will require work over a period of time. This is something that government needs to work with civil society on at all levels.”

Segal was appointed as Australia's special envoy in July 2024 to develop strategies to combat antisemitism and her report comes days after an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue.

The report singled out universities as a central focus of reform, warning antisemitism had become “ingrained and normalised” within academia, university courses and campuses.

It recommended universities face a “report card” system that assessed whether their campuses were safe for Jewish students and staff.

It said universities that failed to act on antisemitism should have funding withheld, and public grants to researchers or academics should also be terminated if they engaged in antisemitic conduct or hate speech.

Universities Australia, which represents the 39 universities in the country, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In February, its members agreed to adopt a new definition of antisemitism after consultation with Segal.

The report also said funding for cultural bodies and festivals should be cut “where the institution or festival promotes, facilitates or does not deal effectively with hate or antisemitism”.

It also called for visa applicants to be screened for antisemitic affiliations. “Non-citizens involved in antisemitism should face visa cancellation and removal from Australia,” it said.

