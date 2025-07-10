Australian antisemitism report proposes university funding cuts, deportations

An Australian report on combating antisemitism has recommended cutting funding for universities that fail to protect Jewish students and screening visa applicants and non-citizens for extremist views.
The plan, led by Australia's special envoy on antisemitism Jillian Segal, responds to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents across Australia since the beginning of Israel's war in Gaza in late 2023.
The report proposes a sweeping set of reforms across education, public institutions, online spaces, media and immigration to “push (antisemitism) to the margins of society”.
“The plan is an overarching one covering many areas where urgent action is needed,” Segal said in a news conference on Thursday.
“We have seen cars being torched, synagogues being torched, individual Jews harassed and attacked. That is completely unacceptable.”
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government welcomed the plan and would consider Segal’s recommendations.
“There's a number of things that can be implemented quickly,” he said. “There are a number of things that will require work over a period of time. This is something that government needs to work with civil society on at all levels.”
Segal was appointed as Australia's special envoy in July 2024 to develop strategies to combat antisemitism and her report comes days after an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue.
The report singled out universities as a central focus of reform, warning antisemitism had become “ingrained and normalised” within academia, university courses and campuses.
It recommended universities face a “report card” system that assessed whether their campuses were safe for Jewish students and staff.
It said universities that failed to act on antisemitism should have funding withheld, and public grants to researchers or academics should also be terminated if they engaged in antisemitic conduct or hate speech.
Universities Australia, which represents the 39 universities in the country, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In February, its members agreed to adopt a new definition of antisemitism after consultation with Segal.
The report also said funding for cultural bodies and festivals should be cut “where the institution or festival promotes, facilitates or does not deal effectively with hate or antisemitism”.
It also called for visa applicants to be screened for antisemitic affiliations. “Non-citizens involved in antisemitism should face visa cancellation and removal from Australia,” it said.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
Jay
It’s pretty telling, isn’t it? Universities in Aus will fall over themselves to threaten funding cuts if they don’t stamp out “antisemitism”, but somehow turn a blind eye to the open infiltration of campuses by Chinese Communist Party shills - people who not only spread state propaganda, but have threatened and even attacked students who dare criticize the CCP.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-04-23/drew-pavlou-facing-expulsion-from-uq-over-china-activism/12168678
Why the double standard, unis? Because Chinese international students are a massive cash cow, and universities will sell out their so-called values in a heartbeat to keep that delicious yuan funding flowing. So yes - they’re SELLOUTS, more concerned with revenue and appeasing foreign authoritarian interests than actually protecting free speech or student safety.
Peter14
The best "protection" for Jewish students is to vet those who have radical views on persecuting Palestinians and other Arabs, and not allowing them into the country or Universities in the first place.
There is no use pretending that only one side has radicals. Both sides of the argument do. But only one side is oppressing the other and actively committing what many consider as genocide against the other. Only one side steals land, destroys homes and businesses and enforces a ghetto in the worlds largest prison that is also now the worlds largest rubble pile.
nickybutt
What steps are they taking against Israel to stop this genocide?