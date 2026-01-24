 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Beaches are closed after recent shark attacks in Sydney
FILE PHOTO: A lifeguard patrols North Steyne beach as beaches are closed after recent shark attacks, in Sydney, Australia, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Jeremy Piper/File Photo Image: Reuters/JEREMY PIPER
world

Boy dies after shark attack in Sydney Harbor; 5th attack this week

1 Comment
SYDNEY

An Australian boy had died in hospital after being ‌bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbor, his family said on Saturday after a series ⁠of shark attacks along the ‍country's east coast.

Nico Antic, 12, ‍was ‍attacked on Sunday as he and ⁠friends were jumping off rocks in Vaucluse, around 9 ​km from Sydney's central business district. He was pulled from the water by friends and taken to hospital with severe injuries to ⁠both legs.

"We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away," the family said in a statement. "Nico was a happy, friendly, and sporty young boy with the most kind and generous spirit. He was always full of life and that’s how we'll remember him."

Dozens of beaches, including in Sydney, were closed this week after ​four shark attacks in two days, as heavy rains left waters ⁠murky and more likely to attract the animals.

In September, a surfer was killed by a large ‍shark at Sydney's Long Reef beach.

Australia ‌averages 20 shark ‌attacks a year, fewer ‍than three of them fatal, according to ‌data from conservation groups. Those ‍numbers are dwarfed by drownings on the country's beaches.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

How horrible. May his young soul rest in peace.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog