Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Development of the vaccine was abandoned over fears it could undermine public confidence Photo: AFP
world

Australian COVID vaccine dropped over false positive HIV result

0 Comments
By ERNESTO BENAVIDES
SYDNEY

Development of a COVID-19 vaccine in Australia was abandoned Friday after clinical trials produced a false positive HIV result among subjects involved in early-stage testing.

The result prompted the government to axe plans to purchase millions of doses of the candidate vaccine and instead increase orders of alternatives from AstraZeneca and Novax, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"The University of Queensland vaccine will not be able to proceed based on the scientific advice, and that will no longer feature as part of Australia's vaccine plan," Morrison said.

The candidate vaccine, which was still in phase one trials at the University of Queensland, used a small amount of HIV protein as a "molecular clamp" but triggered an antibody response that could interfere with HIV screening, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Although the vaccine had proved promising at suppressing COVID-19 and there was no chance of HIV transmission, development was abandoned over fears it could undermine public confidence in vaccinations, Department of Health Secretary Brendan Murphy said.

"It probably would have worked very well as a vaccine, but we can't have any issues with confidence," Murphy said.

Professor Paul Young from the University of Queensland insisted that the HIV protein used in the vaccine was "completely harmless" and posed no health risk to those who took part in trials.

The government said the announcement did not change the planned roll-out of other vaccines to begin in March.

With Australia recording only a small number of infections daily, the government said it could afford to take a relatively cautious approach to vaccines in comparison to countries with large outbreaks.

Australia has recorded 28,000 cases of COVID-19 in a population of 25 million, with around 900 deaths.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Japanese Anti-Sexual Violence Ad, #ActiveBystander, Becomes Online Hit

Savvy Tokyo