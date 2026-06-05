Australian far-right does U-turn on seizing foreigners' homes

A bombshell opinion poll last week showed One Nation, for decades a fringe group led by provocateur Pauline Hanson (C), was now the country's most popular party

A top representative of Australia's far-right One Nation party has clarified the party will not be kicking foreign permanent residents out of their homes if it takes power.

An opinion poll last week showed One Nation, for decades a fringe group led by provocateur Pauline Hanson, had become the country's most popular party.

Speaking on Sky News Australia on Thursday evening, One Nation lawmaker Barnaby Joyce said that if it won power, the party would force foreign permanent residents to sell their homes or have their property seized by the state.

"Commit yourself totally to this nation and your problems are solved, but if you want to have a foot in two camps, then in two camps you'll have your feet," Joyce said.

But he then reportedly reversed tack following calls to One Nation colleagues, asking if he could redo the answer with the correct policy.

"On further investigation and discussion... no, we are not going to be kicking permanent residents out of their house," he told the broadcaster.

Ex-deputy prime minister Joyce has long been known for colorful outbursts, once threatening to kill Johnny Depp's dogs and being forced to ditch the drink after he was filmed lying across a busy footpath in a stupor.

The rise of One Nation, which advocates for swinging immigration cuts and campaigns against "radical Islam", has thrown into question a long-held notion that Australia's voting system insulates it from the global rise of populist parties.

Australia's economy minister said this week that "legitimate" concerns over housing and the cost of living were driving support for the party.

© 2026 AFP