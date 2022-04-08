Australian flood disinformation sparks threats to pilots

An Australian aviation company says it has received more than 100 threats following an online conspiracy theory that its pilots unleashed a flooding disaster by cloud seeding.
Conspiracy theorists spread the false claims after weeks of torrential rains led to deadly east coast floods over the past two months, engulfing homes and sweeping cars from the roads.
Posts shared online alleged aerial survey pilots from Handel Aviation caused a second deluge in the flood-ravaged New South Wales town of Lismore on March 31 by cloud seeding -- dispersing a substance into the clouds to prompt rain.
"A pilot from Handel Aviation in Cessna 210N Centurion VH-JIL did a breakfast time cloud seeding run over Lismore South & Ballina today while sightseeing the massive flood below him," one widely shared post reads.
The flight path of the Handel Aviation aircraft VH-JIL criss-crossing over flooded areas was also shared online by Australian fashion designer Alice McCall alongside claims it was dropping chemicals to "activate rain".
Handel Aviation operator Mark Handel told AFP on Thursday that the company does not seed clouds.
The flight was collecting images for aerial maps provided to Australian mapping company, NearMap, he said.
"Handel Aviation operates aerial photography aircraft only. Our recent flights over flooded areas of NSW and QLD are in response to the floods," a statement on the Handel Aviation website reads.
NearMap confirmed to AFP the photos taken by Handel Aviation were commissioned to map disaster-affected areas for insurers and emergency services.
"These aerial captures are commissioned after major weather catastrophes and natural disasters, including following the recent east coast flooding," the NearMap spokesman said.
The claims circulating online led to more than 100 threats being sent to Handel Aviation, despite it explaining the purpose of the flights on the contact page of the company's website.
"We had really violent threatening stuff coming through. Like: ‘we have the pilots' names, we know where you live, you're going to pay for this,’ kind of stuff," Handel told AFP.
Handel said he tasked his operations manager, Anthony Berko, with responding to each email and calling people who provided their phone numbers.
Some of those he contacted were surprised or angry, Berko said.
But others were distressed, telling the experienced pilot they had lost everything during the floods and thought the company was responsible.
"They needed a shoulder to cry on and hear their story. They've basically lost everything and then someone has then said here's your answer," Berko said.
Despite the online claims, cloud seeding is not responsible for any of the east coast floods, said weather modification expert Simon Siems.
Siems, a professor who leads a Monash University team studying clouds and precipitation, said the practise is not conducted in the Northern Rivers region and it cannot cause flooding.
"Cloud seeding is not that effective, people do it only under very special circumstances," he said.© 2022 AFP
7 Comments
Login to comment
Starbucks
Morons.
Speed
What the hell is going on down in Australia with their conspiracy theories?
sangetsu03
People, God bless them, you can make them believe anything. If you take a day or two and learn to push the right buttons, you can make the smartest people believe the silliest things. History has too many examples to count, but nobody today can be bothered with history.
Thunderbird2
Conspiracy theorists are dangerous - there are enough gullible Muppets out there who lap this drivel up and spread it across social media, and it grows arms and legs, and before you know it a lot of people are taking it seriously. It can cause serious harm, and spread panic - look at the so-called Millennium Bug.
If people won't believe the politicians, then get boffins to call out these idiotic cloud seeding claims. It's as bad as the 'chem trails' conspiracy... one person's unfounded paranoia is another person's gospel
PTownsend
Because many people, especially those vulnerable to conspiracy theories, get their news online via social media, it's expected that wack stories will be spread, But didn't Rupert Murdoch's family get their start in Australia, and they now use major outlets in North America and Western Europe to spread stories most reasonable people will not believe. Many people still deny that human-caused climate change is real, but apparently some think a local flying service is responsible for the deluges Australia has had to contend with. And Murdoch is reported to be starting his own weather channel, which he'll use to deny his friends and fellow billionaires in the fossil fuel industries have any responsibility for, instead he'll blame some flying service like Handel Aviation. Or maybe he'll attack windmills like one of his favorite Florida politicians.
Jimizo
I read one very interesting article on conspiracy theories stating they appeal to the unintelligent desperately trying to look intelligent and perceptive.
I think ‘morons’ does the job well here.
As you’d expect, eminently qualified in this area.
Obviously a few stitches short of a hem.
Matthew Hopkins
The trouble is that companies like the BBC have not always been honest when reporting. Many times they use emotive words to make a story more interesting and less factual. Many times they just do not report something with as much vigour. This leads people away from main-stream news into the rabbit holes of the internet. Even this illustrious online-rag daily manipulates stories and those posting to follow the narative they want.
There is essentially a massive hole where factual, well researched journalism once lived. Although its decades since I trusted anything from the mainstream on face value.
Add that to the social media expansion and you get crazy people talking to crazy people about crazy things.
It can be fixed. Mainstream has to start to employ real journalist again rather than bloggers clickbaiting us all.
--
Having said that the last couple of typhoon seasons in Japan have felt different than before and I do think the lack of planes churning up the air has something to do with that. It will be interesting to see if it gets back to normal once the flights are up to normal levels again.