world

Australian hiker rescued after crawling for two days with broken leg and wrist

2 Comments
SYDNEY

An Australian hiker said on Wednesday he had to crawl for two days through scrubland before he was rescued after falling six meters down a waterfall, breaking his leg and wrist.

Neil Parker, 54, said he was walking alone on Mount Nebo, 32 km west of Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland, when he fell.

"Straight away, I thought, 'I'm now in a lot of trouble because no-one knows where I am,'" Parker told reporters from his hospital bed.

Parker, an experienced hiker, said he tried to phone for help but his mobile phone had been damaged in the fall.

He decided to crawl about three km to an area where he believed search and rescue workers would better be able to spot him.

Parker said painkillers and protein bars he had packed for his hike had helped him survive the painful and painstaking journey.

"I could only get a meter or a meter-and-a-half each time before I had to stop," Parker said. "What took me 40 minutes to walk up took me nearly two days to crawl back down."

Parker was eventually spotted by a rescue helicopter and winched out on Tuesday afternoon.

Wow! Amazing story.  Hope he fully recovers and is able to get back out there again!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

You should always tell somebody where you are going and when you'll be back. He's lucky he didn't run into a brown snake on his crawl. They are very common in that area and are just starting to become active after winter. He's very lucky!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

