Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian national Brendon Luke Johnsonwas arrested last year with almost 12 grammes of cocaine hidden at his rental home Photo: AFP
world

Australian jailed in Bali for selling cocaine

0 Comments
By SONNY TUMBELAKA
DENPASAR, Indonesia

An Australian man charged with selling cocaine in Bali was jailed for more than five years on Wednesday.

A court on the Indonesian resort island handed down the sentence to Brendon Luke Johnson, arrested last year with almost 12 grams of cocaine hidden at his rental home.

Johnson, who is reportedly 43, and his Indonesian girlfriend Remi Purwanti were each given five years and four months in prison by the Bali court.

Foreigners are regularly arrested for drugs offenses in Bali, which attracts millions of visitors to its palm-fringed beaches every year.

Indonesia has some of the world's toughest anti-drug laws and traffickers can be sentenced to death.

Earlier this year, a Tanzanian man was arrested in Bali for trafficking after more than a kilogram of methamphetamine was found in plastic baggies inside his stomach, according to police.

In Lombok, an island next to Bali, Frenchman Felix Dorfin is facing a possible death sentence case.

He was caught in September allegedly carrying a false-bottomed suitcase filled with four kilograms of drugs -- including cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines -- at the airport.

Several foreigners and Indonesians have been executed by firing squad in recent years, including Australians Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran in 2015.

The accused ringleaders of the Bali Nine drug syndicate were caught attempting to smuggle heroin from Indonesia to Australia.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Breaking Up: Japanese Words for an Anti-Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Live

Hot Prepper: Be Ready for an Emergency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Live

NHK Fee Collector Leaves Note Threatening Impending ‘Crackdown’

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Food & Drink

Sakura, Origami And Upscale Coffee At Newly Opened Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Coping With Our Aging Parents Overseas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table